CANTON — Chris Downs scored 26 points to lead the Canton boys basketball team to a 66-35 victory over Potsdam in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Ryan Jones added 11 points for Canton (2-0 overall, 1-0 division). Ian VanWagner led the Sandstoners (2-1, 1-1) with 15 points.
HARRISVILLE 73, LISBON 53
Tucker Kelly led the Pirates (4-0, 3-0) with 26 points in a West Division win over the Golden Knights in Harrisville.
Will Taylor scored 14 points for Harrisville. Tanner Sullivan scored 13 and Nolan Sullivan added 11.
Cooper Rutherford led Lisbon (1-3, 1-1) with 20 points and Connor Flack scored 10 for the Golden Knights.
HEUVELTON 60, HERMON-DEKALB 41
Nate Mashaw finished with 22 points as Heuvelton (1-2, 1-1) defeated Hermon-DeKalb in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Chris Ashlaw added 11 points for Heuvelton. Jacob Spencer led the Demons (0-1) with 10 points.
MORRISTOWN 70, EDWARDS-KNOX 64
Aaron Woodcock’s 36-point effort sent Morristown (1-0) past Edwards-Knox in a West Division game in Russell.
Tristin Simmons contributed 15 points for the Green Rockets.
Tyler Scott led Edwards-Knox (2-3, 0-3) with 25 points and Dylan Wood added 18.
CHATEAUGAY 55, TUPPER LAKE 44
Walker Martin scored 21 points for the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) in an East Division win over the Lumberjacks in Chateaugay.
Ethan Cook tossed in 12 points for Chateaugay. Eli Kulzer led the Lumberjacks (1-2, 0-1) with 18 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HAMMOND 79, ST. LAWRENCE 47
Landree Kenyon tossed in 24 points as the Red Devils (1-0) defeated the Larries in a nonleague contest in Hammond.
Alyvia Crosby and Ava Howie scored 16 points and Hailee Manning added 11 for Hammond.
Kalissa Young led the Larries (1-1) with 14 points.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 35, TUPPER LAKE 17
The Panthers built a 21-5 halftime lead and went on to defeat the Lumberjacks (0-4) in a nonleague game in Parishville.
Megan MacWilliams led the Panthers (1-2) with 11 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 4, MALONE 3 (OT)
Caiden Cartier scored 2 minutes, 7 seconds into overtime to lead Salmon River past Malone in the Division II and season opener for both teams in Malone.
Luke Miller tied the game for Salmon River at 12:54 of the third period. Evan Collette and Kade Cook both added goals.
Brock Spaulding, Owen Burditt and Logan Spaulding scored for Malone.
VOLLEYBALL
TWO MAKE ALL-STATE
The Canton volleyball team, which won the Section 10 overall championship, placed two players on the all-state team.
Katie Bennett made the third team and Ava Hoy was on the fifth team for the Golden Bears.
