MASSENA — A big first-half performance from Chris Downs Jr. sent the Canton boys basketball team on its way to a 46-32 triumph over Massena in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.
Downs finished with 19 points for Canton (13-2 overall, 9-0 division) and scored 16 points in the first half as the Golden Bears built a 26-13 lead.
Taylor Mitchell led Massena (6-5, 3-4) with 12 points and DeShawn Walton added 10 points.
GOUVERNEUR 58, MALONE 57
Raine Rumble scored 18 points as Gouverneur (10-6, 5-3) edged the Huskies in a Central Division game at Malone.
Ethan Platt scored 12 points and Caden Storie added 10 points for Malone.
Evan Miller led Malone (7-4, 5-2) with 15 points and Evan Dumas added 11 points.
HARRISVILLE 52, HERMON-DEKALB 37
Taylor Sullivan produced 16 points for Harrisville (10-4, 9-1) in a West Division win over the Demons in DeKalb Junction.
Will Taylor scored 12 points and Tucker Kelly added 10.
Adam Lynch led the Demons (7-6, 4-4) with 19 points.
HEUVELTON 67, EDWARDS-KNOX 34
Nathan Mashaw finished with 25 points as the Bulldogs (10-2, 7-1) beat Edwards-Knox in a West Division game at Heuvelton.
Chris Ashlaw added 11 points for Heuvelton. Mason White led the Cougars (4-11, 2-7) with nine points.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 43, MORRISTOWN 40
Matt Richards scored 15 points for the Flyers (2-9, 2-6) in a West Division win over Morristown in Norwood.
Ryan Emlaw scored 11 points and Dominic Fiacco added 10.
Aaron Woodcock scored 26 points for the Green Rockets (5-4, 4-3).
CHATEAUGAY 61, ST. REGIS FALLS 31
Walker Martin supplied 17 points to send Chateaugay (15-1, 10-0) past the Saints in an East Division game at St. Regis Falls.
Ethan Cook added 11 points for Chateaugay. Nathan Mayville led the Saints (1-10, 1-8) with 13 points.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MALONE 2, CANTON 0
Gina Norcross stopped 20 shots to lead Malone past the Golden Bears (5-6) in a nonleague game in Canton.
Lindsey Durant and Kimora Swamp scored for Malone (9-0-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.