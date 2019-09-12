CANTON — Andy Downs scored an overtime goal to lead the Canton boys soccer team to a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Massena in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.
Canton (3-2-1 overall, 2-0-1 division) trailed 3-0 at one point in the second half.
Nick Estabrooks started the comeback with a goal in the 56th minute. Downs scored on a penalty kick in the 67th, and Peter Coakley scored the tying goal with 2 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in regulation.
Keegan Skully, Nathan Durant and Garrett Engstrom scored for the Red Raiders (1-2, 1-1).
SALMON RIVER 4, POTSDAM 0
John Miller made two saves to lead the Shamrocks past Potsdam (1-3, 0-3) in a Central Division game at Fort Covington.
Cayde Lazore scored two goals for Salmon River (4-2, 2-0), which outshot Potsdam, 20-6.
Jared Showen and Kade Cook also scored for Salmon River.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 2, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Trent Lashua stopped five shots to lead Madrid-Waddington past the Panthers (2-3, 1-2) in an East Division game at Brushton.
Matthew Robinson scored in the first half, and Kyle Stoner scored in the second for the Yellowjackets (3-2, 3-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 1, CHATEAUGAY 0 (OT)
Logan Burns scored in overtime to send Colton-Pierrepont past the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-2) in an East Division game at Chateaugay. Aiden Knight made 18 saves for the Colts (4-0, 3-0).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 9, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Tanner Rosenbarker and Brendan Phippen both scored four goals to lead Parishville-Hopkinton (3-0) past the Saints in an East Division game at St. Regis Falls.
Peyton Snell also scored for the Panthers. Roger Hartson scored for the Saints (0-4, 0-3).
ST. LAWRENCE 1, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Tommy Storrin made six saves to send the Larries past Norwood-Norfolk (0-5, 0-4) in an East Division game at Brasher Falls.
Hayden Perkins scored in the 69th minute for the Larries (2-1).
HAMMOND 4, EDWARDS-KNOX 1
Randy Durham scored two goals and assisted on another as Hammond (2-3, 2-1) defeated the Cougars in a West Division game at Russell.
Nate Jewett scored a goal and assisted on another for Hammond and Brandon LaRock also scored.
Avery Whitford scored for the Cougars (3-3, 2-2).
LISBON 3, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Hayden McBath made six saves as the Golden Knights shut out Hermon-DeKalb (1-3, 0-2) in a West Division game at Lisbon.
Miles Gendebien scored two goals for Lisbon (4-0, 2-0), and Chase Jacobs also scored for Lisbon.
MORRISTOWN 4, HEUVELTON 0
Kade Marshall finished with two saves to lead the Green Rockets past Heuvelton (1-2, 0-2) in a West Division game at Morristown.
Hector Mendez led Morristown (2-2, 1-2) with two goals. Cael Woodcock and Cody Abar also scored for Morristown.
HARRISVILLE 7, GOUVERNEUR 0
Matt Allen scored a pair of goals, both on penalty kicks, and contributed an assist to propel the Pirates past the Wildcats in a nonleague game at Gouverneur.
Nolan Parow tallied a pair of goals for Harrisville (3-1), and Jadon Sullivan scored a goal and assisted on two others.
Ryan Spencer chipped in a goal and an assist and goalie Nick Kobylanski made four saves against Gouverneur (0-4).
GIRLS SOCCER
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Natalie Palmer made four saves to lead Brushton-Moira past the Yellowjackets (0-3-1, 0-3) in an East Division game at Madrid.
Abby Trim, Emma Russell and Megan Ashley scored for the Panthers (3-2, 3-1).
HEUVELTON 3, HARRISVILLE 0
DaKota Mouthorp scored twice to lead Heuvelton past the Pirates (0-4-2, 0-2-1) in a West Division game at Harrisville.
Molly Williams also scored for Heuvelton (1-2-1, 1-2) and Rayna Cameron made four saves.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, MALONE 0
Gretchen Warner produced eight kills to lead the Golden Bears to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 sweep of Malone (1-1) in a nonleague match at Canton.
Jilly DiSalvo picked up six kills and Kelsea Whittier led Canton (2-1) with 20 assists.
POTSDAM 3, SALMON RIVER 1
Jacke Butler tallied 14 service points to send the Sandstoners (4-0) to a 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21 win over Salmon River in a nonleague match at Potsdam.
Katherine Betrus scored 13 points for Potsdam. Ryanna Bero led Salmon River (0-2) with 14 points.
