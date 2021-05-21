FORT COVINGTON — David Dubray picked up two hits and struck out nine to lead the Massena baseball team to an 11-1 win over Salmon River in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Friday.
Zack Monacelli also picked up two hits for the Red Raiders (7-2 overall and division).
Luke Miller lined two hits, including a triple, for Salmon River (4-2).
POTSDAM 8, OFA 1
Jake Glover and Greydenn Griffin both picked up two hits as the Sandstoners (4-5, 3-5) defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Central Division game at Potsdam.
Mitchel McCarthy led the Blue Devils (0-7) with three hits. Ryan Mitchell, Aaron Ellis and Kaleb Spears all tallied two hits.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 11, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Jacob Morgan threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out six as the Yellowjackets beat Hermon-DeKalb (0-5) in a West Division game at Madrid.
Luke LePage drove in two runs with a single and Nicholas Beldock supplied an RBI double for Madrid-Waddington (4-4, 3-4).
LISBON 13, MORRISTOWN 2
Tyler Gravlin and Jayden Williams both finished with two hits as Lisbon (6-0) defeated the Green Rockets in a West Division game in Morristown.
Macaulay Ritchie drove in a run with a single for Morristown (1-4).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 7, TUPPER LAKE 6
Michael Richards doubled in the eighth inning to drive in Caden St. Andrews with the winning run as the Flyers edged Tupper Lake (4-4) in an East Division game at Norwood.
Richards finished with three hits for the Flyers (5-3, 5-2). Thomas Hopsicker and Brendan Bombard each picked up two hits for the Flyers.
SOFTBALL
CANTON 17, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Hadley Alguire was the winning pitcher and helped herself with two hits as the Golden Bears defeated St. Lawrence Central (4-5) in a Central Division game at Canton.
Canton (11-2, 8-1) moved into a tie for first place with Malone.
Cate DeCoteau, Ava Hoy and Courtney Peters all finished with three hits for Canton and Sydnee Francis added two hits.
OFA 12, POTSDAM 9
Emily Farrand produced two hits, including a home run, as the Blue Devils (7-4) beat Potsdam in a Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
Bailey Friot, Riley Hough, Abigail Raven, Emma LeBeau and Gabrielle Morley all added two hits for OFA.
Karley Green, Brook Joyce and Taylor Benda all picked up three hits for Potsdam (2-8, 1-8).
LISBON 9, MORRISTOWN 7
Ava Bouchey, Gabrielle Taylor and Eliza McLear all lined two hits for the Golden Knights (1-7) in a West Division win over Morristown in Lisbon.
Emma Showers, Kassidy Sullivan and Kylie O’Donnell finished with two hits for Morristown (3-2).
CHATEAUGAY 12, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 6
Kaelyn Morgan tripled twice and drove in four runs as Chateaugay (4-3) defeated the Panthers in an East Division game at Parishville.
Allison Johnston homered for Chateaugay and Avery McDonald struck out eight.
Cassidy Phippen and Keirsten Gardner each supplied two hits for the Panthers (1-4).
BOYS LACROSSE
MASSENA 14, POTSDAM 5
Dugg Thompson scored three goals as Massena (2-3) topped the Sandstoners in an NAC game at Potsdam.
Payton Fuentes scored twice for Massena and Devon Green scored two goals for Potsdam (0-6, 0-5).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
GOUVERNEUR 102, TUPPER LAKE 10
Gordon Martin, Noel LaPierre and Thomas Vincent each won two events as the Wildcats beat Tupper Lake (1-4) in an NAC meet at Gouverneur.
Martin won the 110 and 400 hurdles for Gouverneur (5-1). LaPierre took the 200 and long jump, and Vincent won the 100 and high jump.
CANTON WINS TWO
Christopher Schuckers won the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and 200 to help Canton (4-0) to a 98-35 win over host OFA as well as a 98-24 triumph over Madrid-Waddington in a double-dual meet.
OFA (2-3) defeated Madrid-Waddington, 77-42.
Nicholas Lyndaker won the 400 and 1,600 for Canton, and Sage Cordwell led Madrid-Waddington (3-3) with wins in the shot put and discus.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
MADRID-WADDINGTON SWEEPS
Hailee Blair won the 100, 200 and long jump to send Madrid-Waddington (5-1) to an 89-38 win over host OFA and an 86-42 victory over Canton (1-3) in a double-dual meet.
OFA (2-3) defeated the Golden Bears, 79-44.
GOUVERNEUR 107, TUPPER LAKE 8
Randi Griffith, Meadow Greenhill, Cierra Besaw and Abigail Bowman all won twice to lead the Wildcats past Tupper Lake (2-3) in an NAC meet in Gouverneur.
Griffith won the 400 hurdles and 1,500 for Gouverneur (6-0). Greenhill took the 100 and 200. Besaw won the 400 and the discus, and Bowman won the 800 and triple jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.