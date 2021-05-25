POTSDAM — Kata Elijah scored five goals to lead the Salmon River boys lacrosse team to a 19-5 victory over Potsdam in a Northern Athletic Conference game Tuesday.
Stone Chubb added four goals and three assists for the Shamrocks (7-1 overall and division). Ryan Oakes supplied three goals and three assists.
Tyler Berkman led the Sandstoners (0-8, 0-7) with two goals and an assist. Devin Green also scored two goals for Potsdam.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MASSENA 17, POTSDAM 8
Jeanelle Burke scored four goals and assisted on two others to lead the Red Raiders (9-2, 8-2) past the Sandstoners in an NAC game in Massena.
Kathryn Mayer and Hailey LaShomb also scored four goals for Massena.
Sophie Compeau led Potsdam (6-5, 6-4) with three goals.
PLATTSBURGH 12, OFA 2
Cheyenne Kneller and Robin Trombley both scored four goals as Plattsburgh (3-6) defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy (1-9) in an NAC game in Ogdensburg.
SOFTBALL
EDWARDS-KNOX 3, HAMMOND 0
Cadey Wheat struck out eight, threw a one-hit shutout and drove in a run with a single to lead the Cougars past the Red Devils (7-3, 6-2) in a West Division game in Russell.
Kaitlyn Sroka drove in a run with a double for the Cougars (4-4).
HEUVELTON 19, LISBON 1
Molly Williams lined five hits, including a home run, as the Bulldogs beat the Golden Knights (1-8) in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Allison Trathen and Lily Spooner both picked up three hits for Heuvelton (7-3, 6-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 18, TUPPER LAKE 1
Madison Weaver threw a one-hitter, striking out 12, as Norwood-Norfolk beat Tupper Lake (0-9) in an East Division game in Norwood.
Sophie Lauzon homered for the Flyers (8-3, 8-2).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
OFA 77, TUPPER LAKE 17
Matthew Goolden won the 100 and the 400 hurdles as the Blue Devils (3-3) defeated the Lumberjacks in an NAC meet in Ogdensburg.
Nolan Savage won the shot put and discus for the Lumberjacks (1-5).
POTSDAM SWEEPS
Harlee Besio finished first in the 100, 200 and the discus as Potsdam (5-0) beat Salmon River 120-9 and Clifton-Fine 120-8 in Fort Covington.
The Shamrocks (2-4) added a 52-16 win over Clifton-Fine (0-10).
Ansen Harrick won the long jump and shot put for Potsdam.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
OFA 86, TUPPER LAKE 37
Brianna McRoberts won the 1,500, 400 and 800 as the Blue Devils (3-3) won an NAC meet in Ogdensburg.
Emma Lalone won the 100, 200 and triple jump for OFA.
Olivia Merrill won the 100 hurdles and high jump for Tupper Lake (2-4) and Olivia Ellis won the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles.
POTSDAM WINS TWICE
Luca Pecora won the 100, 400 hurdles and triple jump to lead Potsdam (5-0) to a 107-21 win over Salmon River and a 120-0 win over Clifton-Fine (0-10) in Fort Covington.
The Shamrocks beat Clifton-Fine 82-10.
Lindy Betrus won the 200 and 400 for Potsdam.
Emily Healy led Salmon River (1-5) with wins in the shot put and discus.
