NORFOLK — Ryan Emlaw scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 66th minute, to lead the Norwood-Norfolk boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over Chateaugay in the opening day of the Northern Athletic Conference East Division season Friday.
Emlaw also scored the first goal for the Flyers in the 44th minute. Hayden Bullock assisted on the opening goal and Adam Niles assisted on the winner.
Tyson Beaudin scored for Chateaugay in the 51st minute.
HEUVELTON 5, HAMMOND 2
Braedan Free scored the first two goals of the game as Heuvelton went on to knock off the Red Devils in a West Division game in Hammond.
Matt Basford and Dustin Dodd each scored a goal and assisted on another and the Bulldogs also took advantage of an own goal.
Tyler Flemming and Cooper Bennett scored for Hammond.
OFA 7, MALONE 3
Karson LaRose scored three goals and assisted on two others to lead the Blue Devils past Malone in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Franklin Brach, Cooper Garvey, Dylan Irvine and Holden Woods also scored for Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Hans Schumacher led the Huskies with two goals. Ryan Johnston scored a goal and assisted on one of Schumacher’s goals.
GIRLS SOCCER
HAMMOND 2, HEUVELTON 0
Avery Kenyon scored a goal in each half to lead Hammond past Heuvelton in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Kenyon’s first-half goal was assisted by Norah Pease and her goal in the second half was assisted by Hannah Belknap.
Alyvia Crosby made three saves for the shutout.
