CANTON — Sydnee Francis was part of two goals in the final five minutes as the Canton girls soccer team defeated Norwood-Norfolk 2-0 in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Francis assisted on a goal from Emily Estabrooks and then scored an unassisted goal for Canton (6-3 overall, 6-1 division).
Abigail Woodruff made one save to shut out the Flyers (1-9, 1-8).
Hannah Costello scored in overtime to lead the Blue Devils past the Sandstoners (3-5-1, 3-4) in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Olivia Merrill made six saves for OFA (6-3, 5-3).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Oliver Johnson headed in two corner kicks from Eric Friedal to lead Colton-Pierrepont past Brushton-Moira (1-3, 0-3) in an East Division game in South Colton.
Friedal also scored a goal on a corner kick for the Colts (6-1-1, 4-1).
Harlee Besio made three saves for the shutout.
Sharon Colbert, Madison Carista and Rachel Hewey took the top three spots as Norwood-Norfolk (5-0) beat Brushton-Moira 15-50, Massena 15-50 and an incomplete team from host Tupper Lake.
Brushton-Moira (4-1) beat Massena 15-50. Massena and Tupper Lake both fell to 0-3-2.
Tye Lawrence finished third for Malone (2-1-2) in a 22-37 win over Potsdam and a 15-50 win over Salmon River in Potsdam.
Millicent Dean won the race for Potsdam (1-3), which defeated Salmon River 15-50.
Jasmine Oakes finished second for Salmon River (0-3-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK WINS THREE
Anthony Fiacco, Lance Bradley and Dominic Fiacco took the top three spots to send the Flyers (5-0) to a 15-40 win over Brushton-Moira, a 15-50 win over Massena and a 15-50 win over host Tupper Lake.
Brushton-Moira (3-2) beat the Red Raiders 15-50. Massena and Tupper Lake both fell to 0-4-1.
Watson Chodat finished first for Malone (5-0) in an 18-38 win over host Potsdam and a 26-32 win over Salmon River.
Cayde Lazore finished second for the Shamrocks (3-1), who beat Potsdam 24-31. Gunner Mitchell finished third for Salmon River.
