OGDENSBURG — Tegan Frederick scored two goals to lead the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys hockey team to a 6-2 win over the Islanders in an Northern Athletic Conference Division II game Friday night.
Landin McDonald, Cooper Garvey, Drew Costello and Jack Mills also scored for OFA (7-2 overall, 5-0 division).
Drew Ferency and Mason Savage scored for the Islanders (2-6-1, 1-5-1).
MALONE 3, CANTON 1
Logan Spaudling scored two goals to send Malone (4-2-1, 4-2) past the Golden Bears in an intradivision game at Canton.
Dawson Milletich also scored for Malone. Reid Doyle tallied for Canton (4-2, 1-1).
sARANAC 6, ST. LAWRENCE 5
Ashton Adams and Gabe Hornung each scored two goals for the Larries (5-5) in a loss to Saranac Central in the Norwood-Norfolk Tournament.
Kade Hayes also scored for the Larries.
n Norwood-Norfolk beat Immaculate Heart Central, 8-1, in the other game.
BELLOWS FREE ACADEMY 10, POTSDAM 4
Tyler Berkman supplied three goals for the Sandstoners (3-9) in a nonleague loss to Vermont’s Bellows Free Academy in Potsdam.
John Duffy also scored for Potsdam.
Levi Webb scored three goals for Bellows Free Academy.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 0, PLATTSBURGH 0 (OT)
Madi Tessier and Ava Johnson combined for 25 saves as the Sandstoners (4-5-2) skated to a scoreless tie in a nonleague game at Plattsburgh.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CANTON 68, GOUVERNEUR 47
Chris Downs led the Golden Bears (9-1, 5-0) with 18 points in an NAC Central Division win over Gouverneur in Canton.
Sam Roiger scored 16 points and Cooper Ladouceur tossed in 12 for the Golden Bears.
Caden Storie led Gouverneur (6-5, 1-2) with 15 points. Sullivan Rumble added 13 points for the Wildcats.
MASSENA 80, POTSDAM 59
Colin Patterson scored 19 points and Luke Greco added 18 to send Massena (3-4, 2-2) past the Sandstoners in a Central Division game at Potsdam.
Jake Firnstein and DeShawn Walton each added 16 points.
Ansen Herrick scored 18 points for Potsdam (5-3, 1-3). Ian VanWagner and Theo Hughes scored 13 for the Sandstoners.
HEUVELTON 70, MORRISTOWN 40
Nathan Mashaw supplied 24 points to send Heuvelton (8-2, 5-1) past the Green Rockets in an NAC West Division game at Morristown.
Connor Phillips scored 13 points for Heuvelton. Tristan Lovely picked up 11 points and Lucas Thornhill added 10.
Tristan Simmons led the Green Rockets (3-3, 3-2) with 15 points and Aaron Woodcock added 11.
HERMON-DEKALB 68, HAMMOND 39
Andrew Matthews tallied 23 points and Adam Lynch added 20 as Hermon-DeKalb (5-5, 2-3) defeated the Red Devils in a West Division game at Hammond.
David White tossed in 11 points for the Demons.
Logan Jones led Hammond (0-8, 0-5) with 13 points. Terin Rosenbarker scored 12 for Hammond.
HARRISVILLE 64, EDWARDS-KNOX 26
Tanner Sullivan paced the Pirates (7-1, 6-0) with 19 points in a West Division win over Edwards-Knox in Russell.
Tucker Kelly scored 13 points and Nolan Sullivan added 11.
Ethan Stalker scored 11 for the Cougars (2-9, 0-6).
CHATEAUGAY 49, ST. LAWRENCE 30
Walker Martin scored 25 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-1, 6-0) past St. Lawrence Central in an NAC East Division game in Chateaugay.
Ethan Cook produced 16 points for Chateaugay.
Tommy Storrin scored 11 for the Larries (6-5, 3-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MaSSENA 52, PLATTSBURGH 28
Faith Hallady and Tori Jacobs each scored 12 points as the Red Raiders (8-1) beat Plattsburgh in a nonleague game at Massena.
Meghan Firnstein added 11 points for Massena.
