MALONE — Laney Smith scored in the 74th minute off a pass from Riley Storrin to give the Gouverneur girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Malone in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Friday.
Shacoria Jackson made five saves for the Wildcats (3-1 overall, 3-0 division).
Malone fell to 2-3, 2-1.
POTSDAM 4, SALMON RIVER 0
Taylor Benda made four saves to lead the Sandstoners past Salmon River (1-3-1, 1-2) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Sophia Janoyan led Potsdam (4-0, 3-0) with two goals. Natalie Cowen and Ani Aiken also scored for the Sandstoners.
MASSENA 2, CANTON 1
First-half goals from Elizabeth Rogers and Novaleigh LeGrow led the Red Raiders (1-3, 1-2) past Canton in a Central Division game at Massena.
Hannah Reed scored in the second half for Canton (0-4, 0-2).
CHATEAUGAY 2, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Emma Staples stopped 10 shots to lead Chateaugay past the Colts (3-3, 3-2) in an East Division game at South Colton.
Olivia Cook scored both goals for the Bulldogs (3-1-1, 2-0-1).
SWIMMING
MALONE 96, POTSDAM 74
Madison West won the 200-meter individual medley and the 400 freestyle to lead Malone (1-1, 1-0) past the Sandstoners in an NAC meet against Potsdam at Clarkson.
Sina Lufkin led Potsdam (0-1) with wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
MASSENA 43, OFA 40
Rowan Mayette won two events to lift the Red Raiders past OFA (0-2) in an NAC meet in Massena.
Mayette won the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke for Massena (1-0).
VOLLEYBALL
GOUVERNEUR 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 2
Ethan Mulverhill scored 17 points for the Panthers in an 18-25, 25-19, 25-20, 14-25, 25-16 loss to Gouverneur (1-2) in a nonleague match in Brushton.
Jayden Cartier added 12 points for the Panthers (0-4).
