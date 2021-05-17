MASSENA — The Gouverneur baseball team used a 10-run fourth inning in game two of an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division doubleheader to defeat Massena, 11-10, on Monday.
The Wildcats (5-1 overall, 4-1 division) lost the opener 4-1 and stayed in first place with the win in game two.
Jared Wilson and Kyle Gaumes each picked up two hits in the second game for Gouverneur.
Chris Paige and Zach Monacelli each produced two hits in game one for Massena (5-2), and Emery Deshaies lined a two-run single. Thomas McGregor, Brennin Snyder, Nathan Eastwood and David Dubray all picked up two hits in the nightcap.
SALMON RIVER 7, POTSDAM 2
Chase Lewis led Salmon River (3-1) with two hits in a Central Division win over the Sandstoners in Potsdam. Jake Glover led Potsdam (3-4, 2-4) with two hits.
CANTON 14, OFA 2
Lance Rayburn and Sam Roiger each supplied two hits as Canton (3-3) defeated the Blue Devils (0-5) in a Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
HEUVELTON 10, EDWARDS-KNOX 8
Matt Basford went 2-for-3 and Adam Calton went 2-for-4 as the Bulldogs (5-1) defeated Edwards-Knox in a West Division game at Heuvelton.
Andrew Franklin went 3-for-5 for the Cougars (1-3).
LISBON 19, MADRID-WADDINGTON 3
Griffin Walker struck out nine and picked up three hits to send the Golden Knights past Madrid-Waddington (3-4, 2-4) in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Isaac LaRock lined three hits for Lisbon (3-4, 2-4).
ST. LAWRENCE 14, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 3
Hayden Perkins struck out 13 and added three hits, including a double, to send the Larries (2-4, 2-3) past Parishville-Hopkinton in an East Division game at Brasher Falls.
Hadden Despaw picked up three hits for the Larries.
The Panthers fell to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the East Division.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 30, CHATEAUGAY 2
Justin Kennedy picked up six hits to send the Panthers past Chateaugay (0-2) in an East Division game at Brushton.
Gavin Allen added four hits with Dawson White supplying three for the Panthers (5-0).
SOFTBALL
MALONE 13, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Ryleigh McCauley struck out seven as the Huskies defeated St. Lawrence Central (2-4) in an East Division game at Malone.
Mackenzie Lane, Courtney Dumas and Katelyn Poirier all supplied two hits for the Huskies (7-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 9, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 8
The Colts (2-2) scored the winning run on an error in an East Division win over Parishville-Hopkinton in South Colton.
Emma Bloom singled twice for the Panthers (1-3).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 7, CHATEAUGAY 5
Kennadey Hebert struck out 14 as the Panthers (3-2) defeated Chateaugay in an East Division game in Brushton. Chloe Champagne tripled for the Bulldogs (3-3).
HEUVELTON 4, EDWARDS-KNOX 1
Chasity Johnson led Heuvelton (3-3, 3-1) with nine strikeouts in a West Division win over the Cougars in Russell.
Lily Spooner picked up two hits for the Bulldogs.
Edwards-Knox fell to 3-2.
HAMMOND 6, LISBON 2
Zoey Cunningham, Sydney Tanner, Avery Kenyon and Alyvia Crosby all supplied two hits as the Red Devils (6-1, 5-0) defeated Lisbon (0-6) in a West Division game in Hammond.
BOYS LACROSSE
SALMON RIVER 15, ST. LAWRENCE 5
Kata Elijah scored four goals as the Shamrocks (5-1) beat St. Lawrence Central in an NAC game in Fort Covington.
Carey Terrance added three goals for Salmon River.
Jayden Ashley scored four goals for the Larries (2-3).
OFA 12, POTSDAM 7
Eli Bullock led Ogdensburg Free Academy with four goals in an NAC win over the Sandstoners (0-4) in Potsdam.
Drew Costello added three goals for the Blue Devils (1-3).
Drew Talcott scored three goals for Potsdam with Tyler Berkman adding two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.