GOUVERNEUR — Shacoria Jackson finished with four saves as Gouverneur shut out Massena 4-0 in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Torie Salisbury scored three goals in the second half for Gouverneur (2-1 overall, 2-0 division). Riley Storrin also scored for the Wildcats.
The Red Raiders fell to 0-3 and 0-2.
POTSDAM 3, CANTON 2
Natalie Cowen, Brittany Martin and Sophia Janoyan scored goals to send the Sandstoners (3-0, 2-0) past the Golden Bears in a Central Division game in Canton.
Hannah Reed and Katie Chisholm scored for the Golden Bears (0-3, 0-1).
MALONE 5, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Madison Ansari stopped five shots to lead the Huskies past the Larries (0-3-1, 0-2) in a Central Division game in Brasher Falls.
Brooke Pritchard and Abby Lamica each scored two goals for the Huskies (2-2, 2-0). Cailin Douglas added a goal and assist for Malone.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Teaghan Phelan scored twice, including the game-winner in the 73rd minute, to send the Panthers (2-2, 2-1) past the Flyers in an East Division game in Brushton.
Phelan also scored on a penalty kick in the 10th minute. Keely Ashley scored for the Flyers (0-1) in the 68th minute.
CHATEAUGAY 4, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1
Olivia Cook scored two goals to help the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) defeat the Yellowjackets in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Maddy Carr and Cammi Champagne also scored for Chateaugay while Alexis Sullivan scored for the Yellowjackets (0-2-1, 0-2).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1, TUPPER LAKE 0
Kelsey Farnsworth scored on a pass from Emily Collins to send the Panthers past the Lumberjacks (1-2, 0-1) in an East Division game in Tupper Lake. Brenna Woods made 13 saves for the Panthers (1-0).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 2, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Natalie Butterfield made eight saves to send the Colts past the Saints (2-2) in an East Division contest in St. Regis Falls.
Abeni Payne scored in the 17th minute for the Colts (3-2, 3-1) and assisted on a goal from Alayna Rutledge in the 58th minute.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, SALMON RIVER 0
Gretchen Warner supplied 12 kills to lead the Golden Bears to a 25-14, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of the Shamrocks (0-1) in a nonleague match in Canton.
Jilly DiSalvo added nine points and Kelsea Whittier supplied 24 assists for Canton (1-1).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1
Molly Clark scored eight points to lead the Panthers (0-3) in a 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14 loss to the Yellowjackets (1-1) in an East Division match in Brushton.
