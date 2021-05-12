BRASHER FALLS — Charles Grandaw scored five goals to lead the Canton boys lacrosse team to a 12-5 victory over St. Lawrence Central in a Northern Athletic Conference game Wednesday.
Daniel Mahoney, Trey Bessette and Aiden Hoose all scored twice for Canton (4-1 overall, 4-0 division). Jayden Ashley led the Larries (2-1) with four goals.
PLATTSBURGH 15, POTSDAM 8
Kai Birtz scored five goals and Preston Daniels added four as Plattsburgh (1-1) beat Potsdam in an NAC game in Potsdam.
Tyler Berkman led the Sandstoners (0-2) with two goals and three assists.
SALMON RIVER 14, MASSENA 7
Kata Elijah led the Shamrocks (3-1) with seven goals in an NAC win in Fort Covington.
Zach LaBarge, Treyton Sunday and Bleyton Hopps-Thompson all scored twice for Massena (0-2).
GIRLS LACROSSE
OFA 18, HEUVELTON 10
Paige Merz supplied seven goals as the Blue Devils (1-4) defeated the Bulldogs in an NAC game in Ogdensburg. Brinley Frederick added five goals for OFA.
Emma LaFaver led Heuvelton (0-5) with four goals.
SALMON RIVER 22, PLATTSBURGH 4
Wynter Jock scored four goals and Ariyah LaFrance added three goals and four assists as the Shamrocks cruised in an NAC game in Plattsburgh.
Teya Mitchell and Joryan Adams each scored three for Salmon River (5-0).
BASEBALL
MASSENA 5, POTSDAM 0
David Dubray threw a no-hitter and struck out 13 as the Red Raiders defeated the Sandstoners (2-2) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Chris Paige homered for the Red Raiders (3-1).
GOUVERNEUR 8, CANTON 3
Jared Wilson singled and stole two bases to send the Wildcats (3-0) to victory in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Tanner Hazelton lined two hits for Canton (0-3).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 6, EDWARDS-KNOX 2
Logan Cordova and Ben Averill each finished with two hits to send the Yellowjackets (3-2, 2-2) to victory in a West Division game in Madrid.
Mason White singled twice for the Cougars (1-1).
SOFTBALL
GOUVERNEUR 20, SALMON RIVER 4
Peyton Mussaw and Lia Canell each produced four hits for the Wildcats (2-3, 2-2) in a Central Division win in Gouverneur.
Talynn Wylie went 3-for-3 for the Shamrocks (0-4).
HAMMOND 13, MORRISTOWN 1
Sydney Tanner lined two hits and struck out 12 as the Red Devils defeated the Green Rockets (2-1) in a West Division game in Hammond.
Zoey Cunningham supplied five hits for Hammond (4-1, 3-0) and Alyvia Crosby added three hits.
HARRISVILLE 15, LISBON 14
Amy Manchester went 5-for-5, including a three-run home run, to help the Pirates (1-3) capture a West Division game in Harrisville.
Grace Smith, Gabrielle Taylor and Ava Bouchey all picked up two hits for Lisbon (0-4).
MALONE 8, OFA 3
Ryleigh McCauley struck out 14 as the Huskies knocked off the Blue Devils (3-2) in a Central Division game in Malone.
Alanna Dumas and Julia Perras each added two hits for Malone (5-0).
MASSENA 13, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Caitlyn Reed struck out 14 to lead the Red Raiders to a win over the Larries (1-3) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Grayce Trimboli went 3-for-3 for Massena (3-2).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 14, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1
Madison Weaver struck out 11 and threw a no-hitter as the Flyers beat the Panthers (1-1) in an East Division game in Norwood.
Kylee Kellison led the Flyers (3-1) with three hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.