LISBON — Tyler Gravlin went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs to lead the Lisbon baseball team to a 15-1 victory over Hermon-DeKalb (0-6 overall and division) in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Wednesday.
Jackson LaRock and Collin Parmeter both added two hits for Lisbon (8-0). Isaac LaRock struck out 10.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 14-14, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 7-7
Brushton-Moira swept Parishville-Hopkinton (3-6, 3-5) in an East Division doubleheader in Brushton, winning both games 14-7.
Justin Kennedy went 3-for-4 and struck out 10 in game one for the Panthers (9-0, 8-0).
Dawson White was the winning pitcher in game two and went 3-for-5, driving in five runs. Kennedy went 3-for-4 in game two.
MALONE 6, SALMON RIVER 4
Brock Spaulding supplied two hits as Malone (4-5, 4-4) defeated Salmon River in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Rick Chatland lined two hits for Salmon River (4-3).
MASSENA 14, POTSDAM 0
The Red Raiders’ David Dubray and Zack Monacelli combined to no-hit the Sandstoners in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
It was the second no-hitter against Potsdam (4-7, 3-7) for Dubray, who struck out 10 in five innings. Monacelli pitched the sixth.
Chris Paige and Emery Deshaies each lined three hits for Massena (9-2). Dubray and Brennin Snyder added two hits apiece.
SOFTBALL
CANTON 14, GOUVERNEUR 3
Hadley Alguire was the winning pitcher and went 4-for-5 to lead the Golden Bears (13-2, 10-1) past the Wildcats in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Cate DeCoteau also went 4-for-5 for Canton, including three doubles.
Raelin Brown and Lia Canell both supplied two hits for Gouverneur (3-9, 3-8).
MASSENA 25, POTSDAM 11
Jalyn Cook and Caitlyn Reed both lined three hits to send the Red Raiders past the Sandstoners (3-10, 1-10) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Kristen Oliver went 2-for-4 for Massena (8-3).
St. LAWRENCE 15, OFA 3
Rylee Daoust and Hannah Agans both produced two hits for St. Lawrence Central (7-5, 6-5) in a Central Division win in Ogdensburg.
Gabrielle Morley and Jenna Mitchell both supplied two hits for the Blue Devils (7-6).
MALONE 16, SALMON RIVER 1
Mackenzie Lane doubled twice, struck out nine and threw a no-hitter to lead the Huskies past the Shamrocks (0-10) in a Central Division game in Malone.
Ryleigh McCauley picked up three hits, including a home run, for Malone (10-2). Alanna Dumas and Courtney Dumas both added two hits.
HERMON-DEKALB 11, LISBON 6
Brianna Grant went 3-for-4, including a home run, as the Demons (3-2, 3-1) defeated the Golden Knights in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Erika Snyder went 2-for-3 for Lisbon (1-9).
CHATEAUGAY 13, COLTON-PIERREPONT 8
Chloe Champagne, Ali Johnston, Cammi Champagne and Rebeka Miller all produced two-hit games as Chateaugay (6-3) defeated Colton-Pierrepont in an East Division game in South Colton.
Emma Clemo led the Colts (3-4) with two hits.
BOYS LACROSSE
CANTON 12, MASSENA 7
Aiden Hoose led the Golden Bears (9-2, 9-1) with five goals in an NAC win over the Red Raiders in Massena.
Daniel Mahoney, Charles Grandaw and Nolan Bombard each added two goals.
Tehokwirathe Barriero led Massena (4-4) with four goals.
ST. LAWRENCE 12, OFA 5
Jayden Ashley paced St. Lawrence Central (5-3) with four goals and three assists in an NAC win in Ogdensburg.
Alex Burg and Zach Strauwser each added two goals. Eli Bullock scored twice for OFA (2-6).
SALMON RIVER 18, PLATTSBURGH 0
Carey Terrance scored three goals and added four assists as the Shamrocks shut out the Hornets (1-7) in an NAC game in Plattsburgh.
Kata Elijah scored four goals and Stone Chubb added three for Salmon River (8-1). Saka Thompson made nine saves and Edward Jacobs four to combine for the shutout.
