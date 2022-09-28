HEUVELTON — Tanner Sullivan scored the only goal as Harrisville defeated Heuvelton, 1-0, in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division boys soccer game Wednesday.
Nolan Sullivan made 17 saves for the Pirates (6-2-1 overall, 5-1-0 division).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
HEUVELTON — Tanner Sullivan scored the only goal as Harrisville defeated Heuvelton, 1-0, in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division boys soccer game Wednesday.
Nolan Sullivan made 17 saves for the Pirates (6-2-1 overall, 5-1-0 division).
Heuvelton fell to 3-4-1 and 3-3-0.
LISBON 8, MORRISTOWN 0
Cooper Rutherford scored two goals to lead the Golden Knights past Morristown (4-3-1, 3-2-1) in a West Division game at Lisbon.
Ty Jacobs scored one goal with two assists for Lisbon (7-0, 6-0).
Tanner Fonda, Truman Gendabien, Landon Ward and Cole Jacobs also scored for Lisbon.
OFA 6, GOUVERNEUR 1
Syrus Gladle scored three goals for the Blue Devils (4-4, 2-3) in a Central Division win over Gouverneur at Ogdensburg.
Collin Brenno scored two goals for Ogdensburg Free Academy. Dylan Irvine also scored for OFA.
Ethan Fitzgerald scored for the Wildcats (0-9, 0-5).
GIRLS SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 9, TUPPER LAKE 0
Rylie Daoust, Hannah Agans and Courtney Moreau all scored two goals as the Larries routed Tupper Lake (0-8) in an East Division game at Brasher Falls.
Brionna Foster, Hope McDonald and Cheyenne Sova also scored for the Larries (5-3-1, 5-2-1).
CHATEAUGAY 4, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Olivia Cook scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Chateaugay past the Panthers (4-6, 4-4) in an East Division game at Parishville.
Ali Johnston scored a goal and assisted on another for the Bulldogs (8-0) and Irelynn LaPlante also scored.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.