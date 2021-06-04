PARISHVILLE — Kade Hayes lined three hits, including a home run, to lead the Parishville-Hopkinton baseball team to a 17-7 win over St. Lawrence Central in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Friday.
Cody Yette also picked up three hits for the Panthers (4-7 overall, 4-6 division).
Wade Smith and Hayden Perkins both produced two hits for the Larries (3-9, 3-7).
HEUVELTON 17, MORRISTOWN 5
Adam Calton and Jededia Crayford both finished with two hits as Heuvelton (9-3, 8-2) beat the Green Rockets (1-7) in a West Division game at Morristown.
LISBON 14, MADRID-WADDINGTON 2
Jackson LaRock and Griffin Walker both picked up three hits to send Lisbon past the Yellowjackets (6-7, 3-6) in a West Division game in Madrid.
Lucas Gravlin added two hits for Lisbon (12-0, 10-0).
CANTON 14, OFA 4
Scotty Ahlfeld picked up two hits and drove in four runs as the Golden Bears (5-6) beat Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Central Division game at Canton.
Colby Young also lined two hits for Canton. Ryan Mitchell led OFA (0-12) with three hits.
SOFTBALL
POTSDAM 8, SALMON RIVER 6
Brook Joyce hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to help the Sandstoners beat Salmon River (0-14) in a Central Division game at Potsdam.
Taylor Benda picked up three hits for Potsdam (4-14, 2-12).
MALONE 5, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Ryleigh McCauley struck out 14 and hit a two-run home run in the first inning to send Malone (11-3) past the Larries in a Central Division game at Brasher Falls.
Malone’s Mackenzie Lane hit a two-run home run. Brionna Foster picked up three hits for the Larries (8-7, 7-7).
HAMMOND 19, LISBON 0
Zoey Cunningham delivered three hits as Hammond (10-3, 9-2) blanked the Golden Knights in a West Division game at Lisbon.
Avery Kenyon, Alyvia Crosby and Ava Howie all added two hits for Hammond.
Gabrielle Taylor led Lisbon (1-11) with two hits.
DEMONS, PIRATES SPLIT
Torie Moore produced three hits as Harrisville (2-11, 2-9) beat the Demons 10-8 in the opening game of a West Division doubleheader at DeKalb Junction.
Brianna Grant picked up two hits in each game for the Demons (6-6, 6-5) and struck out eight as Hermon-DeKalb won the nightcap, 19-0.
HEUVELTON SWEEPS
Molly Williams picked up three hits in each game and homered in game one as Heuvelton swept host Morristown 13-2 and 22-6 in a West Division twin bill in Morristown.
Allison Trathen and Lily Spooner also supplied three hits in game two for Heuvelton (12-3, 11-1). Rylie Showers produced two hits for Morristown (3-9) in game two.
CHATEAUGAY 8, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 7
Rebekah Miller lined a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Bulldogs (9-3) a win over Brushton-Moira in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Chloe Champagne went 3-for-3 for Chateaugay. Kyla Phelan went 2-for-4 for the Panthers (7-6, 7-5).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 38, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 9
Colton-Pierrepont scored 20 runs in the third inning to beat the Panthers (2-10) in an East Division game in Parishville.
Emma Clemo homered and drove in seven runs for the Colts (6-4). Jozalyn Campbell went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs.
Mary Grace Guiney homered for the Panthers.
BOYS LACROSSE
OFA 10, POTSDAM 5
Tegan Frederick led the Blue Devils (4-7) with three goals in a win over Potsdam (0-10, 0-9) in an NAC game in Ogdensburg.
Chase Jacobs and Holden Woods both scored twice for OFA.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MASSENA 17, HEUVELTON 4
Arianna Thompson led the Red Raiders (11-3, 10-3) with four goals and three assists in a win over Heuvelton (1-11) in Massena.
Jeanelle Burke scored three goals for Massena.
