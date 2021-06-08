CHATEAUGAY — Bri Grant threw a no-hitter and struck out 14 to lead sixth-seed Hermon-DeKalb to a 10-2 upset of No. 3 Chateaugay in a Section 10 Class D softball quarterfinal Tuesday.
The Demons (7-7 overall) will travel to face No. 2 Hammond in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday. Chateaugay ends the season with a 9-4 record.
Morgan Nolan went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs for Hermon-DeKalb. Audrianna Tehonica also lined two hits.
HAMMOND 24, MORRISTOWN 3
Zoey Cunningham produced five hits, including a home run, to send the No. 2 Red Devils (12-3) past the No. 7 Green Rockets in a Class D quarterfinal in Hammond.
Hailey Cunningham added three hits for Hammond. Karissa Donnelly led Morristown (3-10) with two hits.
EDWARDS-KNOX 4, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Cade Wheat threw a one-hitter and struck out 11 to lead the No. 4 Cougars past the No. 5 Colts (6-5) in a Class D quarterfinal in Russell.
The Cougars (9-4) will travel to play top-seeded Heuvelton (13-3) in another Class D quarterfinal, at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Lucy Frary and Sofia Vachev both picked up two hits for Edwards-Knox (9-4).
HEUVELTON 39, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1
The Bulldogs scored 22 runs in the third inning, sending 27 batters to the plate, in a rout of No. 8 Parishville-Hopkinton (2-11) in a Class D quarterfinal in Heuvelton.
Molly Williams led Heuvelton (13-3) with five hits. Allison Trathen, Dakota West and Lily Spooner all added four hits.
SALMON RIVER 10, POTSDAM 8
Makenna Manson finished with four hits as No. 5 Salmon River (1-14) won its first game of the season, defeating No. 4 Potsdam in a Class B first-round game in Potsdam.
Kiyahna Thompson and Mia Leroux both added three hits for Salmon River, which plays a semifinal game at No. 1 Canton today at 5 p.m.
Taylor Benda led Potsdam (5-16) with two hits.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 11, LISBON 10
Lacey Sullivan supplied three hits, including a home run, to send the No. 4 Yellowjackets (11-8) past the No. 5 Golden Knights in a Class C first-round game in Madrid.
Madrid-Waddington will travel to play No. 1 Norwood-Norfolk in a semifinal at 5 p.m. today.
Alaina Armstrong and Annie Basford both added two hits for Madrid-Waddington.
Anna Hoffman finished with two hits, including a home run, for Lisbon (5-11, 2-13). Grace Smith also added two hits.
BASEBALL
POTSDAM 8, OFA 2
Jake Glover struck out nine to send the No. 4 Sandstoners past the No. 5 Blue Devils (0-13) in a Class B first-round game in Potsdam.
The Sandstoners (7-12) will play at No. 1 Gouverneur at 5 p.m. today in a semifinal.
Greydenn Griffin, Parker Canedy and Michael Vadas all finished with two hits for Potsdam.
In other Section 10 playoff games, Madrid-Waddington beat St. Lawrence Central 5-4 in a Class C first-round game, Edwards-Knox beat Hermon-DeKalb 8-3 and Morristown beat Parishville-Hopkinton 5-4 in Class D quarterfinals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SALMON RIVER 25, POTSDAM 9
Joryan Adams supplied four goals and seven assists and Kendall Jock added five goals as Salmon River (13-0) beat Potsdam in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Potsdam.
Paisley Cook, Wynter Jock and Ariyah LaFrance all scored three goals for Salmon River.
Kennedy Emerson scored four goals and Keegan McGaheran added three for Potsdam (8-7, 8-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.