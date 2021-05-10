MADRID — Adam Calton supplied three hits to lead the Heuvelton baseball team to a 17-7 win over Madrid-Waddington in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Monday.
Jed Crayford, Jacob Martin, Lucas Thornhill and Hayden Knauf all added two hits for the Bulldogs (2-1 overall and division).
Nick Beldock and Brody VanBuren both produced two hits for Madrid-Waddington (2-2, 1-2).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 12, TUPPER LAKE 2
Justin Kennedy doubled and tripled to send Brushton-Moira past the Lumberjacks (1-2) in an East Division game at Tupper Lake.
Lucas Bush went 2-for-3 for Brushton-Moira (2-0).
MASSENA 15, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 3
Ethan Firnstein struck out 10 as Massena defeated the Flyers (2-1) in a nonleague game in Norwood.
Emery Deshaies went 3-for-4 for Massena (2-1), including a home run.
David Dubray, Brendan Finnegan and Mason Phillips all finished with two hits for the Red Raiders.
SOFTBALL
CANTON 11, GOUVERNEUR 0
Emily Wentworth went 4-for-4 and struck out 10 as the Golden Bears beat Gouverneur (1-3, 1-2) in a Central Division game at Canton.
Natalie Warner, Hadleigh Thornton and Cate DeCoteau each picked up two hits for Canton (6-1, 3-0).
MASSENA 14, POTSDAM 6
Ainsley Cromie homered to send Massena past the Sandstoners (0-4) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Caitlyn Reed and Liz Rogers both supplied two hits for Massena (2-2).
MALONE 17, SALMON RIVER 1
Ryleigh McCauley and Julia Perras both went 3-for-4 to lead Malone (4-0) past the Shamrocks (0-3) in a Central Division game at Fort Covington.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 13, CHATEAUGAY 9
Chloe Champagne stole four bases, but the Bulldogs fell to the Colts (1-2) in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Cammie Champagne tripled for the Bulldogs (2-2).
EDWARDS-KNOX 12, HARRISVILLE 5
Hailey Matthews and Cadey Wheat each finished with two hits to lead Edwards-Knox (2-1) past the Pirates in a West Division game in Harrisville.
Torie Moore homered and doubled twice for the Pirates (0-3).
BOYS LACROSSE
CANTON 14, MASSENA 6
Trey Bessette scored three goals and assisted on two others to lead the Golden Bears (3-1, 3-0) past the Red Raiders in Canton.
Colin Taylor also scored three goals for Canton.
Treyton Sunday led Massena (0-1) with two goals.
ST. LAWRENCE 15, OFA 3
Jayden Ashley supplied six goals and assisted on two others as the Larries (2-0) beat Ogdensburg Free Academy in Brasher Falls.
Alex Burg scored four goals with two assists. Drew Costello led OFA (0-3) with a goal and an assist.
SALMON RIVER 17, PLATTSBURGH 3
Crayton Cree led Salmon River (2-1) with four goals in a win over the Hornets in Plattsburgh.
Stone Chubb scored three goals with an assist. Kata Elijah picked up two goals and four assists and Carey Terrance scored two goals with three assists.
GIRLS LACROSSE
CANTON 16, OFA 3
Haley Stevenson and Etta Coburn both scored three goals as the Golden Bears defeated the Blue Devils (0-4) in Ogdensburg.
Hannah Reed, Meg Martin and Amelia Rodee all scored two goals for Canton (4-1, 4-0).
