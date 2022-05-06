HEUVELTON — Chasity Johnson threw a three-hit shutout and struck out seven to lead the Heuvelton softball team to a 3-0 win over Hammond in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Thursday.
Johnson also tripled for the Bulldogs (6-4, 6-0). Allison Trathen doubled and tripled, and Kate Cunningham supplied two hits for Heuvelton.
Hammond fell to 3-3, 3-1.
GOUVERNEUR 15, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Peyton Mussaw produced four hits and drove in five runs as the Wildcats (4-2, 4-1) defeated St. Lawrence Central in a Central Division game at Gouverneur.
Lia Canell, Raelin Burns and Katelyn Clancy all added three hits for Gouverneur.
Rylee Daoust and Kalissa Young picked up for hits for the Larries (5-2, 4-2).
BASEBALL
SALMON RIVER 7, MASSENA 2
Kade Cook went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs as the Shamrocks (5-3, 5-1) defeated Massena in a Central Division game at Fort Covington.
Rick Chatland added two hits for Salmon River. Tad Eddy lined two hits for Massena (3-3, 2-3).
GOUVERNEUR 7-3, MALONE 5-14
Gabriel Wainwright picked up three hits in game one as Gouverneur (3-2, 3-1) split a Central Division doubleheader with the Huskies in Malone.
Logan Spaulding finished with five hits overall for the Huskies (2-3). Jordan Perry and Eli Race each produced four hits.
OFA 8, POTSDAM 7
Gannon Kelly scored the winning run on an infield error in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Blue Devils (2-3, 1-3) beat Potsdam in a Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
The teams were supposed to play a doubleheader, but game two was halted due to darkness with a 6-6 tie in the fifth.
Kelly finished with four hits and stole four bases for OFA.
John Duffy, Charlie Rossner and Chase Rozler all lined two hits for Potsdam (1-5, 1-4).
LISBON 21, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Lucas Gravlin went 4-for-5 and drove in five runs for Lisbon (6-1) in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Isaac LaRock went 3-for-5 and drove in five runs and Ben LaRock went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs for Lisbon.
Andrew Matthews went 2-for-2 for Hermon-DeKalb (0-5).
HEUVELTON 6, EDWARDS-KNOX 4
Jed Crayford stole two bases as the Bulldogs (4-2) beat Edwards-Knox in a West Division game played at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown.
Darrian Gavin produced two hits for the Cougars (3-5, 3-2).
MORRISTOWN 7, HARRISVILLE 1
Cooper Bennett supplied two hits for the Green Rockets in a West Division win over Harrisville (2-3) at Morristown.
Tristin Simmons homered for Morristown (2-4).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 16-4, CHATEAUGAY 1-3
Riley Bond picked up three hits in game one and drove in the winning run in game two as Norwood-Norfolk (5-2, 5-1) swept the Bulldogs in an East Division doubleheader in Chateaugay.
Nathan Soulia produced two hits in game one and Ethan Cook added two hits in game two for the Bulldogs (1-6).
GIRLS LACROSSE
MASSENA 16, SARA-PLACID 3
Jayla Thompson led the Red Raiders with four goals in an NAC win at Sara-Lake Placid (1-5).
Hailey LaShomb, Jeanelle Burke and Lena LaShomb all scored three goals for Massena (5-1).
BOYS LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 8, PLATTSBURGH 4
Zach Strawser, Charlie Dow and Jayden Ashley all scored two goals for St. Lawrence Central (7-3, 6-2) in an NAC game against the Hornets at Plattsburgh.
Preston Daniels and Aiden Nye both scored two goals for Plattsburgh (3-5).
SALMON RIVER 20, POTSDAM 5
Hawi Cook-Francis scored five goals with four assists for Salmon River (6-0) in an NAC win over the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
Kyden Burns also scored five goals for Salmon River. Dallan Lewis added four goals.
Tanner Race led Potsdam (0-7) with three goals.
OFA 13, CANTON 8
Five goals from Dylan Irvine sent the Blue Devils (6-4, 5-4) past Canton in an NAC game in Ogdensburg.
Drew Costello added three goals for OFA.
Jonney McLear, Cade Chezum and Michael Schwartfigure scored twice for Canton (5-4, 5-3).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
GOUVERNEUR 134 1/2, MADRID-WADDINGTON 89 1/2
Meadow Greenhill (100 meter dash, 200) was one of four double-event winners for Gouverneur in an NAC meet against the Yellowjackets in Madrid.
Rikki Griffith (800, 1,500), Aubrey Gaines (long jump, high jump) and Abigail Bowman (400, triple jump) also won two events for the Wildcats (1-0).
Hailey Marcellus led the Yellowjackets (1-1) with wins in the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles.
MASSENA 116, SALMON RIVER 62
Marlana Trimboli won the 100, 200 and 400 as the Red Raiders (1-1) beat Salmon River in an NAC meet at Fort Covington.
Makayla Farmer won the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles for Massena.
Krissy Oakes led Salmon River (0-3) with wins in the 800, 1,500, 3,000 and long jump.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
GOUVERNEUR 143, MADRID-WADDINGTON 54
Thomas Vincent and Matthew Spillman both won two events to lead Gouverneur past the Yellowjackets (0-2) in an NAC meet at Madrid.
Vincent won the 100 and high jump for Gouverneur (1-0), and Spillman captured the shot put and discus.
MASSENA 123, SALMON RIVER 83
Aaron Binion won the 100, 200 and discus for the Red Raiders in an NAC meet against the Shamrocks (0-3) in Fort Covington.
Ryan Deshane won the high jump and long jump for Massena (1-1).
