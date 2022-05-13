CANTON — Ava Hoy struck out nine and allowed just two hits and went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Canton to a 20-1 win over Edwards-Knox in a nonleague softball game Friday.
Sydnee Francis, Hadley Alguire and Olivia Sero all lined three hits for Canton (13-0 overall). Cate DeCoteau picked up two hits, including a home run.
Edwards-Knox dropped to 8-4.
ST. LAWRENCE 11, OFA 6
Hannah Agans struck out 10 as the Larries (8-4, 7-4) defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Brasher Falls.
Kayle McCarthy went 3-for-4 for the Larries.
Bailey Friot drove in two runs with a triple for the Blue Devils (3-7, 2-7).
HAMMOND 5, MORRISTOWN 3
Mikayla Jones lined two hits as Hammond (8-5, 7-2) defeated the Green Rockets in a West Division game in Morristown.
Kylie O’Donnell led Morristown (4-8, 3-7) with two hits.
LISBON 17-20, HARRISVILLE 11-1
Jaylin Massia lined four hits in game one and Gabrielle Taylor picked up four hits in game two as the Golden Knights (7-6, 4-5) swept Harrisville in a West Division doubleheader at Lisbon.
Cadence Atkinson produced three hits in game two for the Pirates (0-13, 0-9).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 12, MADRID-WADDINGTON 2
Natalie Butterfield went 2-for-3 for Colton-Pierrepont (5-5) in an East Division win over the Yellowjackets (5-8, 5-6) in Madrid.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 16-8, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0-0
Sophie Lauzon, Hannah Dominy and Caramia Carista all finished with three total hits as the Flyers (9-4, 8-3) swept Parishville-Hopkinton (2-8) in an East Division doubleheader at Norwood.
CHATEAUGAY 20, TUPPER LAKE 2
Alison Johnston went 3-for-4 and stole four bases to send the Bulldogs past Tupper Lake (1-9) in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Jasmine Russell went 3-for-4 for Chateaugay (9-1).
BASEBALL
LISBON 15-13, HARRISVILLE 0-0
Lucas Gravlin and Ben LaRock each picked up two hits in game one as the Golden Knights swept Harrisville (4-5, 3-5) in a West Division doubleheader at Lisbon.
Cooper Rutherford finished with three hits in game two for Lisbon (11-1, 8-0).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 3-13, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 2-6
Matt Richards drove in the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning and finished with two hits as the Flyers (10-2, 10-1) swept an East Division doubleheader with Parishville-Hopkinton (7-3) at Norwood.
TUPPER LAKE 21, CHATEAUGAY 0
Grant Bencze struck out 12 for Tupper Lake in an East Division win over the Bulldogs (2-9) in Chateaugay.
Grant Godin led the Lumberjacks (11-1, 11-0) with three hits.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MASSENA 14, OFA 1
Jeanelle Burke supplied five goals as Massena defeated the Blue Devils (2-9-1) in an East Division game at Ogdensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.