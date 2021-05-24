CANTON — Lexi Huiatt went 3-for-4 and stole three bases to lead the Canton softball team to an 11-3 win over Malone on Monday, putting the Golden Bears back in first place in the Northern Athletic Conference Central Division.
Lucy DeCoteau also picked up three hits and stole two bases for Canton (12-2 overall, 9-1 division). Brooke Larrabee added two hits for Canton.
Ryleigh McCauley went 2-for-3 for Malone (9-2).
MASSENA 6, OFA 4
Jalyn Cook led Massena (7-3) with two hits in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Bailey Friot picked up two hits for the Blue Devils (7-5).
GOUVERNEUR 12, POTSDAM 6
Jadian Youngs doubled three times and Elizabeth Riutta singled three times as Gouverneur (2-9, 2-8) defeated the Sandstoners in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Julia VanWagner and Karley Green both led Potsdam (3-9, 1-9) with three hits.
ST. LAWRENCE 18, SALMON RIVER 3
Hannah Agans hit a three-run home run and drove in five runs to lead the Larries past Salmon River (0-9) in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Rylee Daoust and Danaye Ramsdell both produced three hits for the Larries (5-5).
CHATEAUGAY 12, MADRID-WADDINGTON 4
Kaelyn Morgan led the Bulldogs (5-3) with three hits and Hailey Bashaw added two in an East Division win in Chateaugay.
Lacey Sullivan picked up three hits for Madrid-Waddington (5-6, 5-5) and Ainsley Friot added two.
HEUVELTON 13, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 4
Molly Williams and Amber Cunningham each finished with two hits as the Bulldogs (7-3) won a nonleague game against Norwood-Norfolk in Heuvelton.
Shelby Vallance lined two hits for the Flyers (6-3).
BASEBALL
MASSENA 9, OFA 1
Brendan Finnegan led the Red Raiders (8-2) with two hits in a Central Division win over Ogdensburg Free Academy in Massena.
Mitchel McCarthy finished with two hits for the Blue Devils (0-8).
FLYERS SWEEP CHATEAUGAY
Bobby Voss struck out 11 in a four-inning perfect game to help Norwood-Norfolk to a 14-1, 16-0 sweep of an East Division doubleheader against Chateaugay (0-8) in Norwood.
Michael Richards supplied three hits for the Flyers (7-3, 7-2) in game one.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 11, ST. LAWRENCE 6
James Durant, Dawson White, Justin Kennedy, Lucas Bushey and Gavin Allen all lined two hits for Brushton-Moira (7-0, 6-0) in an East Division doubleheader in Brasher Falls.
Hadden Despaw produced two hits for the Larries (2-6, 2-5).
BOYS LACROSSE
MASSENA 18, OFA 8
Trayton Sunday scored five goals to lead the Red Raiders (4-3) past OFA in an NAC game in Massena.
Zach LaBarge scored four goals with three assists for Massena.
Eli Bullock led the Blue Devils (2-5) with four goals.
CANTON 20, POTSDAM 7
Daniel Mahoney scored three goals and assisted on six others to send Canton (8-2, 8-1) past the Sandstoners in an NAC game in Potsdam.
Aiden Hoose and Nolan Bombard both scored four goals for Canton.
Tyler Berkman and Logan McCargar both scored two goals for Potsdam (0-7, 0-6).
ST. LAWRENCE 13, PLATTSBURGH 3
Alex Burg and Jayden Ashley both scored four goals for the Larries (4-3) in an NAC win over Plattsburgh in Brasher Falls.
Plattsburgh fell to 1-6.
