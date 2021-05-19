MASSENA — Wynter Jock led Salmon River with five goals and three assists in a 25-6 victory over Massena in a Northern Athletic Conference girls lacrosse game Wednesday.
Joryan Adams scored four goals and added three assists, and Kendall Jock added three goals for Salmon River (7-0 overall).
Aryssa Hopps scored two goals and contributed an one assist for Massena (6-2, 5-2).
BASEBALL
MASSENA 12, CANTON 1
Nathan Eastwood and Connor Terry homered to lead the Red Raiders (6-2) past the Golden Bears in a Central Division game in Massena.
Zack Monacelli, David Dubray and Emery Deshaies all picked up two hits for Massena.
Scotty Ahlfeld lined three hits for Canton (3-4).
SALMON RIVER 15, OFA 2
Luke Miller led the Shamrocks with four hits in a Central Division win over the Blue Devils (0-6) in Fort Covington.
Caiden Cartier added three hits for Salmon River (4-1), and Kade Cook supplied two.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 20, ST. LAWRENCE 15
Michael Richards finished with three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs to lead Norwood-Norfolk (4-3, 4-2) past St. Lawrence Central in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
John Snyder and Hayden Perkins both picked up three hits for the Larries (2-5, 2-4).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 11, MALONE 6
Brushton-Moira scored seven runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-1 lead and went on to win a nonleague game in Malone.
Ken Supernault went 2-for-4 for the Panthers (6-0).
Dominic St. Hilaire went 4-for-4 for Malone (2-4).
SOFTBALL
HARRISVILLE 20, LISBON 17
Torie Moore homered twice and finished with four hits to send Harrisville (2-7, 2-5) past Lisbon in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Olivia McLear led Lisbon (0-7) with three hits.
HEUVELTON 3, HAMMOND 1
Chasity Johnson struck out 11 to send the Bulldogs (4-3, 4-1) past the Red Devils in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Molly Williams drove in two runs on a single in the first inning for Heuvelton.
Zoey Cunningham led Hammond (6-2, 5-1) with three hits.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 11-12, MADRID-WADDINGTON 4-11
Kayla Phelan homered in game two to help Brushton-Moira pick up an 11-4, 12-11 sweep of Madrid-Waddington (3-5, 3-4) in an East Division doubleheader in Madrid.
Kennadey Hebert and Natalie Palmer both lined two hits in game one for the Panthers (5-2). Emma St. Mary and Bailey Trainor picked up two hits each in game two.
Lily LaMere supplied two hit for Madrid-Waddington in game one. Alaina Armstrong and Annie Basford both supplied three hits for Lisbon in game two.
ST. LAWRENCE 19, GOUVERNEUR 10
Rylee Daoust, McKenna Bowles, Brionna Foster and Danaye Ramsdell all delivered two hits as St. Lawrence Central (3-4) defeated Gouverneur in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Lia Canell and Peyton Mussaw both picked up three hits for Gouverneur (2-6, 2-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.