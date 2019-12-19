MALONE — Jackson Jones scored 25 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as Ogdensburg Free Academy outlasted Malone, 64-55, in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division boys basketball battle between league unbeatens Thursday night.
MeSean Johnson supplied 16 points and 12 rebounds for OFA (5-2 overall, 5-0 league) and Trent Sargent added 13 points.
Aiden Decills scored 21 points for the Huskies (4-2, 3-1), who led 33-32 at halftime. Payton Poirier added 14 points and Keegan Monette 10.
ST. LAWRENCE 45, MASSENA 42
Ansen Weegar finished with 16 points and nine rebounds as St. Lawrence Central staged a fourth-quarter comeback to knock off Massena in a Central Division game at Brasher Falls.
St. Lawrence (3-3, 2-2) trailed by five points after the third quarter, but Steven Horner scored six of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Larries went on a 14-6 run.
Cash Feeley added 10 rebounds and Caeden Taylor five steals.
Ethan Firnstein scored 14 points for Massena (4-4, 2-3).
CANTON 67, SALMON RIVER 50
Ashton Cloce scored 24 points and Andy Downs provided 21 points as the duo spurred the Golden Bears to a Central Division win against Salmon River at Canton.
Downs went 11-for-16 from the line for Canton (4-1, 4-1).
Hawi Francis Cook scored 17 points for Salmon River (3-5, 1-4). Clayton Jones added 15.
HARRISVILLE 49, LISBON 42
Jadon Sullivan scored his 1,000th career point in Harrisville’s West Division victory over Lisbon at Harrisville.
Sullivan finished the game with a team-high 23 points, Ben Taylor followed with eight points for Harrisville (4-0, 3-0).
Kaiden Mussen led Lisbon (5-1, 3-1) with 13 points.
HERMON-DEKALB 58, HEUVELTON 48
Jay Carrow scored 17 points and Jacob Spencer contributed 12 points as the Demons (6-0, 4-0) topped the Bulldogs in a West Division game at Hermon-DeKalb.
Bryce Lake scored 13 points to pace Heuvelton (5-3, 2-1), Jed Crayford contributed 12 points and Josh Wrabel chipped in 10.
CHATEAUGAY 69, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 57
Jonah McDonald scored 35 points as Chateaugay quelled an early Brushton-Moira surge to win the East Division game in Chateaugay.
Brushton-Moira began the game with a 15-4 lead but Chateaugay finished the quarter ahead 18-16 and held on throughout a close contest. Jed McDonald added 15 points for the Bulldogs (5-0, 5-0).
Logan Bassett scored 18 points for Brushton-Moira (4-3, 2-2). Justin Kennedy added 13 points and Eli Russell 10.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 81, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 41
Joel Garriga scored 22 points as Norwood-Norfolk staged a first-quarter shootout with Parishville-Hopkinton and didn’t let up for the East Division victory.
Luke Allen scored 16 points and Cole Perretta scored 14 as the Flyers (5-1, 3-1) outscored the Panthers, 20-17, in the first quarter and then surged to a 39-26 halftime lead.
Peyton Snell scored 18 points for Parishville-Hopkinton (1-5, 1-3).
TUPPER LAKE 60, COLTON-PIERREPONT 44
Grant Godin and Jacob Stradley each scored 20 points as the Lumberjacks (3-5, 2-3) defeated the Colts in an East Division game in Colton.
Timmy Farns scored 17 points to pace Colton-Pierrepont (0-7, 0-4).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHATEAUGAY 55, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 39
Chloe Champagne scored a career-high 27 points as Chateaugay beat Brushton-Moira in an East Division game at Brushton.
Champagne added seven rebounds and five steals. Gracie Jarvis supplied a career-high 12 points for the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-1). Emma Russell scored 12 points for Brushton-Moira (0-5, 0-4) and Alyssa Poirier scored 10.
