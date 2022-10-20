HAMMOND — Landree Kenyon made nine saves to lead the Hammond girls soccer team to a 2-0 win over Harrisville (4-10 overall, 3-7 division) in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Thursday.
Ava Howie and Hailee Manning scored goals for Hammond (11-4-1, 8-2), which won the division title.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 5, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Hailey Marcellus scored twice to lead the Yellowjackets past the Panthers in an East Division game in Madrid.
Maddison Armstrong scored one goal with one assist and Grace Plumley and Hailee Blair also scored for Brushton-Moira (2-12) against the Yellowjackets (7-8-2, 6-6-2).
CHATEAUGAY 2, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Kate Bleakley scored one goal and assisted on another as the Bulldogs completed a perfect regular season with a win over the Saints (4-9-1) in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Olivia Cook also scored for Chateaugay (16-0) and Kaelyn Morgan made one save for the shutout.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 4, TUPPER LAKE 1
Kylie Kirk and Marygrace Guiney both scored two goals to send the Panthers (7-8-1, 7-6-1) past the Lumberjacks in an East Division game in Tupper Lake.
Tamina Martin scored for Tupper Lake (0-14).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Anna Hoose scored in the 44th minute to send the Colts past the Larries (8-6-2, 8-4-2) in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Kendall LaMora made 12 saves for the Colts (14-2, 12-2).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 1, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
LaClan Johnson scored on a pass from Ty Farns to lead the Colts (11-3-2, 7-2-1) past the Panthers (2-11, 0-10) in an East Division game in Brushton.
Harlee Besio made six saves for the shutout.
Laurel Whittier scored 17 points and added 12 assists as the Golden Bears picked up a 25-9, 25-8, 25-14 win over the Eagles (6-9, 3-5) in a West Division match at Star Lake.
Ava Hoy picked up 11 kills and eight points for Canton (12-2, 8-0) and Katie Metcalf also scored eight points.
CHATEAUGAY 3, TUPPER LAKE 0
Mya Simonsen scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-20, 25-6, 25-16 sweep of Tupper Lake (3-14, 1-8) in an East Division match in Chateaugay.
Nevaya Adams led Chateaugay (12-3, 6-3) with 13 assists.
