Boomhower captures diving

Sports roundup

HAMMOND — Landree Kenyon made nine saves to lead the Hammond girls soccer team to a 2-0 win over Harrisville (4-10 overall, 3-7 division) in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Thursday.

Ava Howie and Hailee Manning scored goals for Hammond (11-4-1, 8-2), which won the division title.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.