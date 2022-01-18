RUSSELL — Landree Kenyon scored 29 points to send Hammond to a 68-21 victory over Edwards-Knox in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division girls basketball game Tuesday.
Sadey Sprabary and Ava Howie both scored 12 points for Hammond (6-1 overall, 4-0 West Division).
Edwards-Knox is 3-6, 3-3.
GOUVERNEUR 89, POTSDAM 26
Lexi Devlin supplied 17 points to send the Wildcats past the Sandstoners in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Addy Conklin scored 13 points, Chloe Smith 11 and Elizabeth Riutta added 10 for the Wildcats (8-3, 5-0).
Emma Brossell scored nine points for Potsdam (3-5, 1-4).
MASSENA 65, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 30
Joey Abrantes finished with 21 points to send the Red Raiders past the Flyers in a nonleague game in Massena.
Chyler Richards added 14 points for Massena (9-2).
Kayly-Jaye Belmore and Kylee Kellison scored 10 for the Flyers (6-5).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 42, OFA 23
Grace Plumley scored 12 points and Lily LaMere added 11 as Madrid-Waddington (11-1) defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy in a nonleague game in Ogdensburg.
Abigail Raven scored 10 for the Blue Devils (3-5).
BOYS BASKETBALL
HERMON-DEKALB 51, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 28
Andrew Matthews tallied 16 points as Hermon-DeKalb defeated Norwood-Norfolk in a West Division game in Norwood.
Adam Lynch scored 12 points with Jacob Coller supplying 11 and David White 10 (6-5, 3-3).
Caden St. Andrews scored 11 points for the Flyers (1-6, 1-3).
MALONE 61, SALMON RIVER 30
Zendann Poirier scored 17 points to send the Huskies (5-2, 3-1) past the Shamrocks in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Jace Hammond scored 16 points and Gunvir Johal added 10.
Hawi Cook-Francis led Salmon River (4-7, 0-5) with 19 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career.
POTSDAM 82, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 42
Ian VanWagner and Tyler Hollis both scored 15 points to send the Sandstoners past the Panthers in a nonleague game in Potsdam.
Drago Jukic scored 14 points and Ansen Herrick and Theo Hughes both added 12 for Potsdam (8-3).
Jacob Johnson led the Panthers (1-7) with 12 points.
