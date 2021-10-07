MORRISTOWN — Landree Kenyon scored an overtime goal to give the Hammond girls soccer team an 2-1 win over Morristown in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Thursday.
Laurell Vinch scored in the first half for the Green Rockets (3-7-1 overall, 2-5-1 division).
Hailee Manning tied the game for Hammond (6-3, 4-2) in the second half.
HEUVELTON 5, HERMON-DEKALB 2
Kate Cunningham scored three goals and assisted on another as the Bulldogs (6-2-1, 5-2-1) defeated Hermon-DeKalb in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Dakota Mouthorp and Bella Doyle also scored for Heuvelton.
Tracey Jones scored twice for the Demons (0-5, 0-4).
EDWARDS-KNOX 4, HARRISVILLE 0
Lily Lottie scored three goals to lead the Cougars past Harrisville (1-9-1, 1-7-0) in a West Division game in Russell.
Annabell Butler also scored for the Cougars (5-6, 5-5).
Sofia Vachev made three saves for the shutout.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 4, TUPPER LAKE 0
Emma Russell scored twice as the Panthers beat Tupper Lake (0-9, 0-8) in an East Division game in Brushton.
Teaghan Phelan added a goal and two assists for the Panthers (7-3-1, 6-2-1) and Kyla Phelan added another goal.
CHATEAUGAY 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0 (OT)
Olivia Cook scored on a pass from Ali Johnston in overtime to lead the Bulldogs past St. Lawrence Central (6-7, 4-6) in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Kaelyn Morgan made 15 saves for Chateaugay (7-1, 6-0) and Kalissa Young stopped 18 for the Larries.
MASSENA 4, MALONE 0
Massena scored two goals in each half to defeat the Huskies (4-7-1, 4-5-1) in a Central Division game at Malone.
Elizabeth Rogers and Gabrielle Laughlin scored in the first half for Massena (12-0, 10-0) and Brooke Terry and Hailey Flynn added second-half goals.
GOUVERNEUR 2, POTSDAM 0
Elizabeth Riutta made four saves to lead the Wildcats past Potsdam (2-11, 2-7) in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Raelin Burns and Kaitlyn Gibson scored for the Wildcats (8-2, 7-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.