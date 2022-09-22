PARISHVILLE — Kylie Kirk scored all five goals as the Parishville-Hopkinton girls soccer team produced a 5-0 win over Tupper Lake in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Thursday.
Kirk scored three goals in the last 11 minutes for the Panthers (3-4 overall, 3-2 division).
Tupper Lake fell to 0-7 and 0-7.
CHATEAUGAY 3, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Olivia Cook supplied two goals to lead the Bulldogs past St. Regis Falls (2-3-1) in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Ali Johnston also scored for the Bulldogs (6-0) and Kaelyn Morgan made two saves for the shutout.
POTSDAM 2, EDWARDS-KNOX 1
Lindy Betrus scored one goal and assisted on another as the Sandstoners (6-2) defeated Edwards-Knox in a nonleague game at Potsdam.
Emma Brosell also scored for Potsdam and Heidi Moore scored for the Cougars (3-4-1).
Two goals for Tanner Race helped Potsdam edge the Huskies (0-7, 0-4) in a Central Division game at Malone.
John Duffy and Tyler Berkman also scored for Potsdam (1-5, 1-3).
Brennan Hebert scored two goals for Malone and assisted on a goal from Joseph Beck.
HEUVELTON 1, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Reid Doyle scored on a pass from Tristan Young in the 55th minute as Heuvelton defeated the Demons (1-4, 0-4) in a West Division game at DeKalb Junction.
Nathan Mashaw made three saves for the Bulldogs (3-2-1, 3-1).
EDWARDS-KNOX 1, MORRISTOWN 1 (OT)
Connor Peace scored in the second half to help the Green Rockets (2-2-1, 1-1-1) tie Edwards-Knox in a West Division game at Morristown.
Cooper Allen scored in the first half for the Cougars (2-4-1, 1-2-1).
Ella Murtagh supplied 13 kills for the Red Raiders in a four-set win over Chateaugay (2-2) in an East Division match in Massena.
Katelyn Benham added 24 assists for the Red Raiders (3-2).
