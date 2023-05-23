Quartet starts playoffs as No. 1s

Sports roundup

LISBON — Isaac LaRock struck out 13 to lead No. 2 Lisbon to a 10-4 victory over No. 3 Harrisville in a Section 10 Class D semifinal Tuesday.

The Golden Knights (15-1 overall) will meet the top-seeded Parishville-Hopkinton Panthers at 5 p.m. May 30 at St. Lawrence University for the championship.

