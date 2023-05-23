LISBON — Isaac LaRock struck out 13 to lead No. 2 Lisbon to a 10-4 victory over No. 3 Harrisville in a Section 10 Class D semifinal Tuesday.
The Golden Knights (15-1 overall) will meet the top-seeded Parishville-Hopkinton Panthers at 5 p.m. May 30 at St. Lawrence University for the championship.
Lucas Gravlin went 3-for-4 and Cooper Rutherford went 2-for-3 for Lisbon.
Tanner Sullivan went 3-for-4 for the Pirates (11-3).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 8, HEUVELTON 0
Jon Snell struck out seven to lead the No. 1 Panthers past the No. 4 Bulldogs (9-8) in a Class D semifinal in Parishville.
Julian Ward lined two hits for the Panthers (15-1), and Ray Voisine stole three bases.
A two-out single from Luca LaBella in the bottom of the seventh drove in Hayden McDonald and Tyler Sovie with the winning runs as the No. 2 Blue Devils beat the No. 3 Sandstoners (5-9) in a Class B semifinal in Ogdensburg.
Camden Griffith lined two hits for OFA (7-7).
OFA will meet top-seeded Salmon River for the championship at 5 p.m. Thursday at SLU. Salmon River defeated No. 4 Gouverneur 7-6 in the other semifinal.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 2
Zoey French and Heather Manson doubled for the No. 2 Yellowjackets in a Class C semifinal win over the No. 3 Panthers (9-6) in Madrid.
Madrid-Waddington (9-4) will meet top-seeded St. Lawrence Central at 5 p.m. Thursday at Canton High School in the championship game.
The Larries beat No. 4 Norwood-Norfolk 19-1 in the other semifinal.
Dylan Irvine and Tegan Frederick both scored three goals to lead No. 3 OFA (15-4) past No. 2 Salmon River in a semifinal in Fort Covington.
OFA will face Massena for the championship at 5 p.m. Thursday at SUNY Potsdam. The top-seeded Red Raiders beat No. 4 Canton 8-5 in the other semifinal.
Tehokwirathe Barreiro and Sebastian Laughing both scored two goals for the Shamrocks (14-3).
