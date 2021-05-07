LISBON — Ben LaRock went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead the Lisbon baseball team to a 12-2 victory over Heuvelton in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Friday.
LaRock also was the winning pitcher, striking out 11 and holding Heuvelton (1-1 overall and division) to just two hits.
The Golden Knights (2-0) scored in every inning and gave up just two runs in the top of the first.
Lucas Gravlin went 2-for-2 for Lisbon.
MASSENA 5, OFA 0
David Dubray threw a one-hit shutout and struck out 19 to lead Massena past Ogdensburg Free Academy (0-3) in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Chris Paige lined two singles for Massena (2-1).
GOUVERNEUR 7, POTSDAM 1
Kyle Gaumes reached base all four times he came to the plate, singling, walking twice and scoring on a fielder’s choice as Gouverneur beat Potsdam (2-1) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Gaumes scored twice and stole a base for the Wildcats (2-0).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 16, TUPPER LAKE 9
Bobby Voss and Noah Dominy each finished with three hits as Norwood-Norfolk defeated Tupper Lake (1-1) in an East Division game at Tupper Lake.
Duncan O’Brien added two hits for the Flyers (2-0).
SOFTBALL
HEUVELTON 16, LISBON 2
The Bulldogs (1-3, 1-1) scored nine runs in the first inning and went on to defeat the Golden Knights in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Molly Williams, Amber Cunningham and Rylin McAllister all picked up two hits for Heuvelton.
Erika Snyder and Ava Bouchey produced two hits each for Lisbon (0-2).
EDWARDS-KNOX 16, HARRISVILLE 2
Kayleigh Allen struck out eight to lead Edwards-Knox past Harrisville (0-2) in a West Division game.
Cadey Wheat, Sofia Vachev and Dekoda Matthews all picked up two hits for the Cougars (1-1).
GOUVERNEUR 15, POTSDAM 0
Lia Canell went 4-for-4 as the Wildcats defeated the Sandstoners in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Elizabeth Riutta added three hits for Gouverneur (1-2, 1-1).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
POTSDAM 94, MASSENA 44
Anson Herrick won the 200 meters, 400 and long jump to send the Sandstoners past the Red Raiders in the opening meet for both teams in Potsdam.
Skye Crocker won the 800 and 1,600 for the Sandstoners.
CANTON 96.5, TUPPER LAKE 17.5
Max Finley and Christopher Schuckers both won two events to lead the Golden Bears in the opener for both teams in Canton.
Finley won the 800 and 1,600 and Schuckers took the 200 and 400 hurdles.
Nolan Savage led Tupper Lake with wins in the shot put.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
POTSDAM 94, MASSENA 44
Luca Pecora won the 100, 400 hurdles and triple jump as the Sandstoners beat the Raiders in the opener in Potsdam.
Isabella Shatraw won the 1,500 and 3,000 for Potsdam.
CANTON 63, TUPPER LAKE 55
Josie Gabriel and Claire Craig were multi-event winners for the Golden Bears in the opening meet win in Canton.
Gabriel won the 100 and 200 and Craig supplied wins in the 100 hurdles and long jump.
