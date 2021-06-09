LISBON — Jackson LaRock and Ben LaRock each hit home runs as top-seeded Lisbon beat No. 4 Madrid-Waddington 20-5 in a Section 10 Class C baseball semifinal Wednesday.
The Golden Knights (13-0 overall) will meet third-seed Norwood-Norfolk in the championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Jackson LaRock finished with three hits. Ben LaRock, Tyler Gravlin and Griffin Walker all added two hits for Lisbon.
Madrid-Waddington ends the season with an 8-8 record.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 10, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 8
Bobby Voss went 3-for-5, including two home runs, and was the winning pitcher as the No. 3 Flyers upset the No. 2 Panthers (10-2) in a Class C semifinal in Brushton.
Gavin Phillips and Michael Hewey each picked up two hits for the Flyers (10-4).
Justin Kennedy lined two hits and struck out eight for the Panthers. Gavin Allen produced three hits for the Panthers while Dawson White and Wayne Palmer each added two hits.
GOUVERNEUR 9, POTSDAM 1
Jared Wilson struck out 11 and went 4-for-4, including two triples and a double, as the top-seeded Wildcats defeated the No. 4 Sandstoners (7-13) in a Class B semifinal in Gouverneur.
Gouverneur (13-1) will face No. 3 Canton in the championship game at noon Saturday at OFA.
Connor Wood doubled twice for Gouverneur.
Will Roda drove in a run with a triple for Potsdam.
CANTON 6, SALMON RIVER 5
Scotty Ahlfeld, Colby Young and Lane Rayburn all picked up two hits as Canton (6-7) defeated No. 2 Salmmon River in a Class B semifinal in Fort Covington.
Kade Cook lined two hits for the Shamrocks (5-8).
SOFTBALL
CANTON 22, SALMON RIVER 1
Winning pitcher Hadley Alguire went 5-for-5 and drove in six runs as the No. 1 Golden Bears (18-2) beat the No. 5 Shamrocks in a Class B semifinal in Canton.
Canton will host No. 3 Gouverneur in the championship game at 5 p.m. Friday.
Lexi Huiatt went 4-for-5 for Canton and Cate DeCoteau and Lucy DeCoteau both added three hits.
Jacobi Mitchell went 2-for-3 for Salmon River (1-15).
GOUVERNEUR 9, OFA 7
The Wildcats scored two runs in the top of the seventh to knock off the No. 2 Blue Devils in a Class B semifinal in Ogdensburg.
Lia Canell and Shantall Sweet both supplied two hits for Gouverneur.
Gabrielle Morley homered for OFA (8-7). Emma LaBeau and Abigail Raven both added two hits for the Blue Devils.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 18, MADRID-WADDINGTON 9
Kayly-Jaye Belmore supplied three hits as the top-seeded Flyers (13-4) defeated the No. 4 Yellowjackets in a Class C semifinal in Norwood.
Norwood-Norfolk will meet No. 2 St. Lawrence Central in the championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday at OFA.
Lily LaMere and Caeleigh Burke both picked up two hits for Madrid-Waddington (6-9).
ST. LAWRENCE 11, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 9
McKenna Bowles went 4-for-4 as the No. 2 Larries (9-7) defeated the No. 3 Panthers in a Class C semifinal in Brasher Falls.
Rylee Daoust went 3-for-4 and Danaye Ramsdell was 2-for-3 for the Larries.
Emma St. Mary went 2-for-4 for Brushton-Moira (7-7).
BOYS LACROSSE
SALMON RIVER 20, POTSDAM 0
Mason Cree and Hawi Francis both scored four goals to lead the Shamrocks past the Sandstoners (1-12, 1-11) in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Fort Covington.
Carey Terrance, Kata Elijah and Stone Chubb all scored three goals for Salmon River (11-1). Saka Thompson made six saves and Edward Jacobs two to combine for the shutout.
MASSENA 13, PLATTSBURGH 1
Zachary LaBarge scored five goals to lift the Red Raiders past the Hornets (1-11) in an NAC game in Massena.
Tehokwirathe Barreiro added three goals for Massena (7-5).
