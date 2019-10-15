OGDENSBURG — Karson LaRose scored two goals, including one on a penalty kick, to lead the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over Malone in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Connor Griffith scored the first goal for the Blue Devils (6-5-3 overall, 5-2-3 division). Trent Lovely and David Seiferth-Vernsey combined for 10 saves against the Huskies (10-5, 7-2).
POTSDAM 3, MASSENA 2
Danner Dorothy scored one goal and assisted on goals from Connor Gray and Romano Sergi to send the Sandstoners (4-8, 1-7) past the Red Raiders in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Garrett Engstrom and Nick Morrell scored for Massena (1-6-4, 1-5-3).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 4, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
John McCall scored two goals to lead the Yellowjackets past the Flyers (2-12, 2-11) in an East Division game in Norwood.
Matt Robinson added a goal and assist for Madrid-Waddington (9-3-1, 8-2-1) and Cody Schweinberg also scored.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 2, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Caleb Knowles made five saves to lead the Panthers past the Colts (8-5, 7-5) in an East Division contest in Parishville.
Payton Snell and Jon Snell scored for the Panthers (11-2-1, 10-1-1).
CHATEAUGAY 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Jonah McDonald scored goals in the seventh and 70th minutes to lead the Bulldogs past the Larries (4-9-1, 4-7-1) in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Carson Richards made five saves for Chateaugay (10-2-1, 9-1-1).
HARRISVILLE 3, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Zach Palmer scored one goal and assisted on another as the Pirates defeated the Demons (6-9, 4-7) in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Ryan Spencer and Nolan Parow scored for Harrisville (9-4-1, 7-3).
LISBON 4, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Storm Walker tallied two goals to send the Golden Knights past the Cougars (6-9, 3-8) in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Karter Jordan and Kayden Mussen also scored for Lisbon (13-0, 11-0). Hayden McBath made eight saves for the shutout.
HAMMOND 1, HEUVELTON 0
Lukas McQueer supplied eight saves to help the Red Devils shut out the Bulldogs (3-12, 1-10) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Randy Durham scored in the 29th minute for Hammond (7-7, 5-5).
GIRLS SOCCER
HARRISVILLE 2, LISBON 0
Tori Moore and Hannah LaPlatney scored goals in the first half to send the Pirates past the Golden Knights (6-6-1, 4-6-1) in a West Division game in Harrisville.
Megan Kackinson made five saves for Harrisville (4-7-2, 4-5-1).
CROSS COUNTRY
FLYER BOYS, POTSDAM GIRLS WIN
Malone’s Dylan Perry was dominant on his home course, winning an NAC Invitational in Malone with a time of 17 minutes, 37 seconds.
Perry led the Huskies to a second-place finish with 57 points. Norwood-Norfolk won the boys title with 41 points even though their top finisher was fifth-place Clayton Reed. Potsdam and Canton tied for third with 100 points.
Cole Siebels finished second for Gouverneur and Robert Reed was third for Canton.
Potsdam’s girls won with 45 points, led by a first-place showing from Isabella Shatraw and a third-place finish from Jocelyn Shatraw. Gouverneur was second with 52 points and Norwood-Norfolk was third with 64 points. Sharon Colbert finished second to lead the Flyers.
The NAC championship meet will take place on the same course on Oct. 29.
SWIMMING
MALONE 51, MASSENA 43
Madison West, Amaya Campbell and Maya Massaro each were on three winning relays and won an individual event to send Malone (6-2, 6-1) past the Red Raiders in an NAC meet in Massena.
West, Campbell and Massaro were each on the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay for the Huskies.
West won the 50 freestyle. Campbell won the 100 butterfly and Massaro won the 100 freestyle. Leah Gallagher won the 100 breaststroke and swam on the winning 200 medley and freestyle relays.
Rowan Mayotte led Massena (2-6) with wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
VOLLEYBALL
SALMON RIVER 3, MALONE 1
Rylie Gray scored 28 points and produced seven kills as the Shamrocks picked up a 25-16, 24-26, 25-13, 25-14 win over the Huskies (5-7, 3-4) in an East Division match in Fort Covington.
Ryanna Bero scored 15 points and Kayla Cunningham added 13 for the Shamrocks (8-4, 5-2).
TUPPER LAKE 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 2
Brynna LaPage scored 17 points and supplied seven kills for the Panthers (0-13, 0-7) in a 25-27, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22 loss to the Lumberjacks (4-8, 2-5) in an East Division match in Brushton.
Ethan Mulverhill scored 11 points and Madison Wilcox and Kaelin Soulia each added 10 for the Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.