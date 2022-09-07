OGDENSBURG — Chase Lewis scored three goals to lead the Salmon River boys soccer team to a 4-0 win over Ogdensburg Free Academy in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Wednesday.
Kade Cook scored the other goal for the Shamrocks (2-1 overall, 1-0 division).
Ryan Bouchey made two saves and Caiden Cartier added one save to shut out the Blue Devils (2-1, 0-1).
Bayley Rochefort scored one goal and assisted on another as Massena (3-0, 2-0) defeated the Huskies in a Central Division game in Malone.
Seth Collins, Drew Smutz, Sal Perretta and Christopher Marasco also scored for Massena.
Joseph Beck scored on a penalty kick for Malone (0-4, 0-1).
LISBON 7, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Lucas Gravlin scored a goal and assisted on another to lead Lisbon past the Demons (0-2) in a West Division game at DeKalb Junction.
Noah Gendebien, Cooper Rutherford, Ty Jacobs, Truman Gendebien, Connor Flack and Cole Jacobs also scored for Lisbon (1-0) and Caleb Richardson made one save.
HARRISVILLE 2, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Tanner Sullivan and Liam Winters scored goals in the second half to lead the Pirates (1-0) past Edwards-Knox in a West Division game at Harrisville.
Nolan Sullivan made five saves to shut out the Cougars (1-2, 1-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 1, HEUVELTON 1
Reid Doyle scored in the 48th minute to give the Bulldogs (1-1-1) a tie with Colton-Pierrepont in a nonleague game at Heuvelton.
Oliver Johnson scored on a penalty kick for the Colts (1-0-1) in the 30th minute.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 4, MADRID-WADDINGTON 3
Two goals from Kylie Kirk helped the Panthers (1-1) defeat Madrid-Waddington in an East Division game in Parishville.
Bailey Warren and Alyssa Green also scored for the Panthers.
Hailey Marcellus led the Yellowjackets (1-1) with two goals. Hailie Blair also scored for Madrid-Waddington.
St. LAWRENCE 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Brionna Foster scored one goal and assisted on another as the Larries defeated Brushton-Moira (0-1) in an East Division game at Brasher Falls.
Mary-Cate Dow and Hannah Agans also scored for the Larries (2-0).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 7, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Kaitlyn Houston scored two goals with two assists for the Colts in an East Division win over St. Regis Falls (0-2) at South Colton.
Hailey Delaney also scored two goals for the Colts (2-0, 1-0).
Skyler Thomann, Meridyth Clark and Ariana Clark also scored for the Colts and Kendall LaMora made seven saves.
CHATEAUGAY 7, TUPPER LAKE 0
Irelyn LaPlante scored two goals with three assists to lead Chateaugay past the Lumberjacks (0-2) in an East Division game at Tupper Lake.
Liv Cook and Ali Johnston also scored two goals for Chateaugay (2-0).
Emma Lucas scored the other goal for the Bulldogs and Kaelyn Morgan made one save.
MALONE 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Alyx St. Hilaire scored 15 points, including nine aces, as the Huskies produced a 25-16, 25-15, 25-13 sweep of Brushton-Moira in the East Division opener for both teams at Malone.
Savannah King added 11 points for Malone.
