FORT COVINGTON — Chase Lewis scored four goals to lead the Salmon River boys soccer team to the Northern Athletic Conference Central Division championship with a 5-2 win over Malone on Thursday afternoon.
Kade Cook scored one goal and assisted on another for the Shamrocks (11-3-1 overall, 10-1-1 division).
Caleb Hall and Cameron Perras scored for Malone (3-12, 3-9).
OFA 4, MASSENA 0
Holden Woods scored one goal and assisted on another as the Blue Devils defeated Massena (11-3-1, 9-2-1) and moved into second place on the final day of the Central Division season in Ogdensburg.
Syrus Glad, Trent Lovely and Alex Mitchell also scored for Ogdensburg Free Academy (11-4-1, 10-2) and Ryan Warchol made 11 saves for the shutout.
CANTON 2, POTSDAM 1
Ryan Jones and Owen Hall scored to lead the Golden Bears (5-11, 4-8) past Potsdam in a Central Division game in Canton.
Potsdam fell to 6-9 and 5-7.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Harlee Besio made four saves as Colton-Pierrepont shut out the Flyers (3-12, 3-11) to win the East Division title in Norwood.
Oliver Johnson and Cody Francis scored for the Colts (12-2-2, 11-1-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 2, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1
David Morse-Brown scored in the 67th minute to lead St. Lawrence Central (6-10, 6-8) past the Panthers in an East Division game in Brushton.
Gabe Hornung scored in the 20th minute for the Larries.
Dustin Baker scored for the Panthers (1-13).
HEUVELTON 2, LISBON 1
Alex Lange and Brandon Pray scored for Heuvelton (6-4-1, 6-3-1), which handed the Golden Knights their first loss of the season in a West Division game at Lisbon.
Isaiah White scored for Lisbon (12-1-1, 10-1-0).
GIRLS SOCCER
CHATEAUGAY 3, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Olivia Cook scored twice to lead the Bulldogs to the East Division title with a win over St. Regis Falls (1-14, 1-13) in Chateaugay.
Emma Lucas also scored for Chateaugay (14-2, 13-1) and Kaelyn Morgan made three saves.
HEUVELTON 4, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Rylin McAllister scored twice as the Bulldogs defeated Madrid-Waddington (9-6-1) in a nonconference game at Heuvelton.
Kate Cunningham and Allison Trathen added other goals for Heuvelton (11-2-1) and Leanne Dietschweiler made nine saves.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, OFA 1
Katie Bennett tallied 19 kills as the Golden Bears defeated OFA (5-8, 3-4) in Ogdensburg.
Mattigan Porter picked up 29 assists and Ava Hoy scored 17 points for Canton (14-0, 7-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.