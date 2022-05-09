HEUVELTON — Jayden Williams, Ben LaRock, Isaac LaRock, Mathew Bleau and David Pirie all picked up two hits to lead Lisbon to a 16-5 win over Heuvelton in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division baseball game Monday.
The Golden Knights improved to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the division.
Lucas Thornhill and Brandon Pray both lined two hits for Heuvelton (4-3).
EDWARDS-KNOX 11, MORRISTOWN 8
Andrew Franklin finished with two hits as the Cougars (5-5, 5-2) defeated Morristown (2-7, 2-5) in NAC West play.
TUPPER LAKE 21, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Grant Godin struck out 13 batters and lined a three-run triple as the Lumberjacks (9-1, 9-0) defeated St. Lawrence Central in an East Division game at Brasher Falls.
Evan LaBrake doubled and singled for the Larries (2-6).
GOUVERNEUR 19, POTSDAM 1
Gabe Wainwright threw a no-hitter as Gouverneur (5-2, 5-1) defeated the Sandstoners (3-7, 1-6) in a Central Division game at Gouverneur.
SOFTBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 7, GOUVERNEUR 3
Hannah Henry supplied two hits, including a two-run double, as the Larries (7-2, 6-2) defeated Gouverneur (6-2, 4-2) in a Central Division game at Brasher Falls.
MASSENA 7, OFA 2
Isabelle Wilson struck out 15 to send the Red Raiders (3-6, 3-4) past OFA in a Central Division game at Massena.
Bailey Friot lined three hits for the Blue Devils (2-4).
HEUVELTON 11, LISBON 2
Kate Cunningham finished with three hits for the Bulldogs (7-4, 7-0) in a West Division win over Lisbon in Heuvelton.
Gabrielle Taylor led Lisbon (5-5, 2-5) with two hits.
EDWARDS-KNOX 9, MORRISTOWN 1
Dekoda Matthews hit for the cycle and finished with five hits as the Cougars defeated Morristown (4-5, 3-4) in a West Division game at Russell.
Cadey Wheat struck out 11 for the Cougars (7-2, 6-1).
HAMMOND 4, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Sydney Tanner threw a no-hitter and struck out six as the Red Devils beat Hermon-DeKalb (1-9, 1-7) in a West Division game at Hammond.
Lily Towne doubled for Hammond (5-3, 5-1).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 13, CHATEAUGAY 8
Lacey Sullivan and Melissa Martell both supplied three hits for Madrid-Waddington (4-6, 4-4) in an East Division win over the Bulldogs in Chateaugay.
Alison Johnston and Kaelyn Morgan both picked up three hits for Chateaugay (5-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 17, TUPPER LAKE 2
Landree Chamberlain hit a three-run triple as the Colts (4-4) beat Tupper Lake (0-7) in an East Division game in South Colton.
BOYS LACROSSE
MASSENA 11, ST. LAWRENCE 9
Brady Frost scored three goals to lead Massena (4-5, 2-5) past the Larries in an NAC game at Brasher Falls.
Jayden Ashley scored three goals for the Larries (7-4, 6-3).
GIRLS LACROSSE
CANTON 13, POTSDAM 7
Olivia Francy tallied six goals as Canton (8-1, 8-0) defeated the Sandstoners in an NAC game at Potsdam.
Haley Stevenson added four goals for Canton, and Emma Fields led Potsdam (6-5, 5-5) with three goals.
MASSENA 15, HEUVELTON 7
Hailey LaShomb’s five goals sent Massena (6-1) past the Bulldogs in an NAC game in Heuvelton. Jayla Thompson added three goals for Massena.
Raya Mcgaw scored three goals for Heuvelton (3-6).
SARA-PLACID 13, OFA 10
Abby Guasconi led OFA with five goals in an NAC loss to Sara-Placid (3-5) in Ogdensburg.
Hannah Costello scored three goals for OFA (1-8-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.