LISBON — The Lisbon baseball team rallied from an early deficit to defeat Harrisville 10-7 in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Monday.
Lisbon (8-0 overall and division) trailed 6-0 after two innings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
LISBON — The Lisbon baseball team rallied from an early deficit to defeat Harrisville 10-7 in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Monday.
Lisbon (8-0 overall and division) trailed 6-0 after two innings.
Lucas Gravlin went 3-for-4 and drove in five runs for Lisbon. Isaac LaRock went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs.
Tanner Sullivan and Brennan Loos picked up two hits for Harrisville (5-1).
CANTON 13, MALONE 7
Nate Romano went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs to lead the Golden Bears (3-4) past the Huskies in a Central Division game in Canton.
Erich Zulsdorf went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs for Canton.
Logan Spaulding, Jordan Perry, Cameron Perras and Brock Spaulding all picked up two hits for Malone (6-2).
GOUVERNEUR 8, POTSDAM 5
Holden Stowell went 3-for-4 to lead the Wildcats (4-4) past the Sandstoners in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Kobe Steorts went 2-for-4 for Gouverneur. John Duffy went 3-for-4 for Potsdam (2-3).
SOFTBALL
GOUVERNEUR 28, POTSDAM 0
Elizabeth Riutta went 4-for-4, including a double and two triples, as the Wildcats defeated the Sandstoners (0-7) in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Kendra Ashley went 4-for-5 for Gouverneur (6-2). Courtney Forsythe went 3-for-4 and Renisa Richards homered for the Wildcats.
BOYS LACROSSE
CANTON 13, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Jonney McLean and Hayden Towle both scored four goals for the Golden Bears (6-5) in an NAC win over the Larries in Brasher Falls.
Charlie Dow led the Larries (4-7) with three goals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
POTSDAM 18, MALONE 4
Daniele Emmerson paced Potsdam (8-2) with five goals in an NAC victory in Malone.
Kennedy Emerson and Emma Fields each scored three goals for Potsdam.
Irelynn LaPlante led Malone (0-11) with three goals.
MASSENA 16, PLATTSBURGH 7
Lena LaShomb supplied five goals to send Massena past host Plattsburgh (2-10) in an NAC game.
Kat Mayer added four goals for the Red Raiders (8-4).
SALMON RIVER 18, HEUVELTON 7
Joryan Adams, McKenzie Francis-Chubb and Mylee Oakes all scored four goals to lead the Shamrocks (10-1) past the Bulldogs in an NAC game in Heuvelton.
Saige Blevins scored three goals for Heuvelton (2-9).
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.