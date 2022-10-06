LISBON — The Lisbon boys soccer team took advantage of two own goals to defeat Heuvelton 3-1 in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Thursday.
In addition to the own goals, Lisbon (10-0 overall, 8-0 division) added a goal from Cooper Rutherford.
Brandon Pray scored for the Bulldogs (5-5-1, 5-4).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 4, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Jon Snell scored four goals for the Panthers (8-2, 7-1) in an East Division win over St. Lawrence Central at Brasher Falls.
Logan LeMay scored twice for Larries (3-9, 2-5). Zach Strawser also scored.
MASSENA 3, SALMON RIVER 1
Joey Phillips supplied two goals as the Red Raiders (9-0-1, 9-0-0) defeated Salmon River in a Central Division game at Massena.
Sydney Rochefort also scored for the Red Raiders. Makenna Manson scored for Salmon River (3-8, 2-8).
Kristen Burns scored the only goal as Gouverneur (8-7, 6-5) defeated the Blue Devils (4-7-1, 4-6-0) in a Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 4, TUPPER LAKE 1
Lane Ruddy tallied two goals for the Yellowjackets (6-5-1, 5-5-1) in an East Division win over Tupper Lake at Madrid.
Grace Plumley and Maddie Armstrong also scored for Madrid-Waddington.
Sarah Higgins scored for Tupper Lake (0-10).
Ella Murtagh and Sydney Cardinal both produced 10 kills as Massena (8-2) picked up a 25-21, 25-17, 15-25, 26-24 triumph over the Wildcats (3-6) in a nonleague match in Gouverneur.
