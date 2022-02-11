MASSENA — Connor Terry scored one goal and assisted on another as Massena earned a 4-0 win over Canton in an Northern Athletic Conference Division I boys hockey game Friday night.
Jake Smutz, Zack Barney and Jake Smutz also scored for the Red Raiders (9-6-1 overall, 7-2-1 league). Canton fell to 8-8, 4-4.
ST. LAWRENCE 5, OFA 3
Gabe Hornung scored two goals as the Larries (9-8, 8-6) defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Division II game at Brasher Falls.
Connor Provost, Andrew Lamora and Ashton Adams also scored for the Larries.
Camden Griffith, Cooper Garvey and Conner Brown scored for OFA (11-5-1, 9-3-1).
SALMON RIVER 4, NORWOOD-NORFOLk 2
Evan Collette scored twice as the Shamrocks (13-2-1, 11-2-0) defeated Norwood-Norfolk in a Division II game at Fort Covington.
Connor Dishaw and Chase Lewis also scored for Salmon River.
Reese Grant and Chase Sessions scored for Norwood-Norfolk (8-9-1, 4-9-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GOUVERNEUR 73, POTSDAM 32
Raelin Burns scored 15 points to send Gouverneur past the Sandstoners (4-13, 2-11) in a Central Division game at Potsdam.
Lia Canell added 13 points for Gouverneur (15-5, 12-2).
CANTON 52, SALMON RIVER 21
Calie Klassen scored 15 points and Maddie Hoy added 14 as Canton (11-7, 10-3) defeated the Shamrocks in a Central Division game at Fort Covington.
Kaidance Sunday scored 10 points for Salmon River (1-15, 0-14).
MASSENA 56, ST. LAWRENCE 37
Tori Jacobs supplied 23 points as Massena (16-3, 11-2) defeated the Larries in a Central Division game at Brasher Falls.
Chyler Richards added 12 points for Massena. Brionna Foster led the Larries (10-9, 7-6) with 19 points.
HARRISVILLE 59, MORRISTOWN 43
Isabella Miller finished with 21 points as Harrisville (4-14, 2-9) beat the Green Rockets in a West Division game at Morristown.
Violet Atkinson added 17 points for the Pirates. Laurell Vinch led Morristown (3-16, 0-12) with 13 points.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 71, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 24
Drew Harmer led the Yellowjackets (16-3, 12-2) with 24 points in an East Division win over Brushton-Moira in Madrid.
Logan Cordova added 12 points for Madrid-Waddington.
Wyatt Preve led the Panthers (0-16, 0-12) with 10 points.
WRESTLING
GOUVERNEUR REIGNS IN D-II
Gouverneur recorded seven individual champions to capture the Section 10 Division II championships at Gouverneur.
Zoe Griffith (126 pounds), Trayton Tupper (138), Vandavian Way (152), Carter Baer (160) and Gabe Wainwright (215) each claimed their bouts by pin for the Wildcats. Ryan Mashaw and Hunter Mashaw each added a victory by decision at 110 and 132, respectively.
Gouverneur compiled 233 points to outdistance Malone (133), OFA (111) and Canton (53).
For Malone, Lucas Martin (145), Cooper Funk (189) and Brody Fountain (285) each won by pin and Tanner King prevailed by decision at 102.
Ashton Amo (118) and Adam Calton (172) each took titles for OFA by decision.
