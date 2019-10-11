POTSDAM — Novaleigh LeGrow scored an unassisted goal in the 74th minute to help the Massena girls soccer team to a 1-1 tie with Potsdam in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.
Luca Pecora scored for Potsdam (8-2-2 overall, 7-1-2 division) in the 69th minute. Massena is now 7-5-2 and 7-3-2.
MALONE 7, OFA 0
Madison Ansari made three saves as the Huskies shut out the Blue Devils in a Central Division contest in Malone.
Ryleigh McCauley led Malone (6-8-1, 6-6-1) with three goals. Abby Lamica, Brooke Pritchard, Caitlyn Douglas and Makenna Stone also scored for the Huskies against Ogdensburg Free Academy (3-8-4, 2-7-4).
GOUVERNEUR 4, SALMON RIVER 1
Riley Storrin scored one goal and assisted on two others to lead the Wildcats past the Shamrocks in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Tori Salisbury, Breena Drake and Laney Smith also scored for the Wildcats. Joryan Adams scored for Salmon River (2-10-2, 2-9-1) against Gouverneur (8-2-1, 7-1-1).
CANTON 6, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Abbigail Dent stopped three shots as the Golden Bears shut out the Larries in a Central Division game in Canton.
Etta Coburn and Jennifer Haycook both scored twice for Canton (7-4-2, 7-2-2). Megan LaFlair and Hannah Reed also scored for Canton against St. Lawrence.
CHATEAUGAY 1, TUPPER LAKE 0 (OT)
Chloe Champagne scored off a pass from Grace Jarvis in overtime to give the Bulldogs an East Division win over the Lumberjacks in Chateaugay.
Emma Staples made three saves for Chateaugay (10-2-2, 9-1-2) and Libby Gillis stopped 15 shots for Tupper Lake (5-8-1, 3-8-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1 (OT)
Cassidy Hargrave scored in the 78th minute to give the Yellowjackets (3-8-3, 3-7-2) a tie with the Flyers in an East Division game in Madrid.
Kaisyn Planty scored in the 26th minute for Norwood-Norfolk (4-5-2).
VOLLEYBALL
OFA 3, CANTON 1
Jordyn Tupper picked up 18 kills to lead the Blue Devils to a 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 25-15 win over the Golden Bears in a West Division match in Ogdensburg.
Emily Farrand added 13 kills and Emma LeBeau scored 15 points for OFA (9-1, 5-0).
Sydney Lorenc led Canton (6-4, 1-3) with 12 kills and Kelsea Whittier supplied 24 assists.
POTSDAM 3, GOUVERNEUR 0
Jackie Butler scored 26 points to lead the Sandstoners to a 25-17, 25-18, 25-10 sweep of the Wildcats (1-9, 0-4) in a West Division match in Potsdam.
Emily Smith scored nine points for Potsdam (11-1, 4-1) and Hannah Hughes added eight.
SALMON RIVER 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Taylor Benedict scored 14 points and Ryanna Bero added nine as the Shamrocks (6-4, 4-2) defeated the Panthers 25-17, 25-7, 25-14 in an East Division match in Brushton.
Ethan Mulverhill scored seven points for the Panthers (0-12, 0-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.