FORT COVINGTON — Meg Wilmshurst and Nova LeGrow netted first-half goals as Massena posted a 2-0 Northern Athletic Conference Central Division girls soccer victory over Salmon River on Monday.
Sabella Cromie handled four shots for Massena (2-3, 2-2).
Meg Martin made 14 saves for Salmon River (1-4-1, 1-3-1).
POTSDAM 5, OFA 1
Sophia Janoyan tallied three goals and an assist as the Sandstoners downed the Blue Devils in NAC Central play at Ogdensburg.
Kennedy Emerson scored the other two goals for Potsdam (4-1, 4-0).
Sadie O’Neil connected for the goal for Ogdensburg Free Academy (2-3, 1-2).
GOUVERNEUR 5, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Torie Salisbury posted a pair of goals as the Wildcats beat the Larries (0-5-1, 0-4-1) in an NAC Central game at Brasher Falls.
Riley Storrin contributed a goal and two assists for Gouverneur (4-1, 4-0).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Natashia Browning’s ninth-minute goal helped the Flyers hold off the Panthers for an NAC East victory at Parishville.
Shelby Vallance fielded the eight shots for Norwood-Norfolk (1-1-1).
Brenna Woods made five saves for Parishville-Hopkinton (2-4, 2-2).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 3, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Kyla Phelan assisted on all three goals as the Panthers blanked the Colts in an NAC East game at Brushton.
Samantha Wells, Teagan Phelan and Abby Trim struck for the other goals for Brushton-Moira (5-2, 5-1).
Natalie Butterfield stopped 10 shots for Colton-Pierrepont (3-4, 3-3).
n In other NAC action, Canton blanked Malone, 3-0, in Central Division play; Chateaugay outscored St. Regis Falls, 3-1, while Madrid-Waddington and Tupper Lake played to a scoreless overtime draw in a pair of East Division games; and in West Division action, Edwards-Knox edged Morristown, 3-2, Hermon-DeKalb halted Heuvelton, 2-1, and Lisbon downed Harrisville, 2-0.
BOYS SOCCER
MALONE 5, HEUVELTON 1
Hans Schumacher registered a hat trick as the Huskies beat the Bulldogs in a nonleague game at Malone.
Tyler Snell and Trent King each scored their first varsity goals for Malone.
Matthew Basford scored for Heuvelton.
VOLLEYBALL
SALMON RIVER 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Rylie Gray posted eight service points and four kills as the Shamrocks picked up a 25-11, 25-13, 25-13 NAC East Division victory at Fort Covington.
Ryanna Bero collected nine service points, while Tyana Benedict six service points and three kills for Salmon River (1-2, 0-1).
Brynn LaPage tallied four service points and four aces, while Madison Wilcox chipped in three service points for Brushton-Moira (0-5, 0-1).
POTSDAM 3, GOUVERNEUR 0
Hannah Hughes served up 13 points as the Sandstoners earned a 25-18, 25-10, 25-8 NAC West sweep of the Wildcats in Gouverneur.
Emily Smith recorded another 12 points off her serve for Potsdam (5-0).
n The other matches of the night saw Chateaugay sweep past Tupper Lake and Canton turn back OFA in five sets.
