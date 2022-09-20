Header Header Header

Sports roundup

CANTON — Two goals late in the first half gave the Massena boys soccer team a 2-1 victory over Canton in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.

The Red Raiders (6-1 overall, 4-1 division) scored first on an own goal in the 35th minute then added a goal from Christopher Marasco in the 37th minute.

