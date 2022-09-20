CANTON — Two goals late in the first half gave the Massena boys soccer team a 2-1 victory over Canton in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
The Red Raiders (6-1 overall, 4-1 division) scored first on an own goal in the 35th minute then added a goal from Christopher Marasco in the 37th minute.
Ethan Francey scored for Canton (3-2-1, 3-1) in the 76th minute.
SALMON RIVER 7, POTSDAM 1
Kade Cook and Caiden Cartier both scored two goals to lead the Shamrocks (5-1, 4-0) past the Sandstoners in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Evan Collette, Carter Johnson and Sam Moulton also scored goals.
John Duffy scored for Potsdam (0-5, 0-3).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 9, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Eric Friedal, Cody Francis and Jack Garcia all scored two goals to lead the Colts past the Saints (0-2) in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Oliver Johnson totaled one goal and two assists for the Colts (4-1-1). Lachlan Johnson and Mason Wright also scored, and Harlee Besio made 11 saves for the shutout.
Landree Kenyon made seven saves as the Red Devils shut out the Pirates (1-3, 1-1) in a West Division game in Harrisville.
Hailee Manning scored two goals for the Red Devils (3-2-1, 2-1-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 7, TUPPER LAKE 0
Logan LaShomb and Kaitlyn Houston both scored a goal and contributed two assists as Colton-Pierrepont beat Tupper Lake (0-6) in an East Division game in South Colton.
Morgan Cole and Hailey Delaney each supplied one goal and one assist for Colton-Pierrepont (4-1, 3-1).
Katherine Hanifan, Hayley Murray and Ashleigh Woods also scored for the Colts.
CHATEAUGAY 4, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Olivia Cook supplied two goals as the Bulldogs shut out the Panthers (1-4) in an East Division game in Brushton.
Ali Johnston and Kara Dumas also scored for the Bulldogs (5-0) and Kaelyn Morgan made three saves.
Norwood-Norfolk easily won the boys and girls titles at a Section 10 Invitational in Ogdensburg.
The boys scored 25 points, followed by Malone at 56 and Canton with 71.
Norwood-Norfolk’s girls scored 26 points followed by Canton with 45 and Gouverneur with 63.
Malone’s Watson Chodat won the boys race followed by Norwood-Norfolk’s Anthony Fiacco and Lance Bradley.
Sharon Colbert, Madison Carista and Rachel Hewey took the top three spots for the Norwood-Norfolk girls.
Ava Hoy scored 12 points and supplied eight kills as the Golden Bears picked up a 25-22, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of the Blue Devils (2-2) in Ogdensburg.
Josie Gabriel scored 10 points for Canton (5-0).
