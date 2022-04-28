MASSENA — The Massena softball team scored five runs in the first inning then held off Malone for a 10-9 win in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.
Ainsley Cromie doubled twice for the Red Raiders (2-2 overall and division). Nylah Tillman also picked up two hits for Massena.
Alyx St. Hilaire, Grace St. Mary, Julia Perras and Gina Norcross all lined two hits for Malone (1-2).
CANTON 23, SALMON RIVER 5
Hadley Alguire led Canton on both sides in a win over the Shamrocks (0-5, 0-4) in a Central Division win at Fort Covington.
Alguire picked up two hits for Canton (5-0, 3-0) and struck out nine.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 8-8, COLTON-PIERREPONT 6-2
Alison Hebert struck out 16 combined as Brushton-Moira (4-1) swept the Colts in an East Division game at South Colton.
Natalie Palmer picked up two hits in game two for the Panthers.
Malia Hogle stuck out 17 for the Colts (1-3) and Kiana Hogle lined two singles in game two.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 16, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Alaina Armstrong and Hannah Manson both produced two hits as the Yellowjackets (1-4, 1-2) defeated St. Regis Falls (1-1) in an East Division game at Madrid.
ST. LAWRENCE 13, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2
Danaye Ramsdell supplied two hits and Morgan Nolan homered as the Larries (4-1) beat Norwood-Norfolk (2-2) in a nonleague game in Brasher Falls.
BASEBALL
EDWARDS-KNOX 29, MORRISTOWN 13
Andrew Franklin picked up four hits, including a home run, to lead Edwards-Knox (3-1, 3-0) past the Green Rockets in a West Division game at Morristown.
Darrian Gavin also produced four hits.
Cooper Bennett, Addison Colby, Ethan Graveline and Joseph Wrobel all led Morristown (0-2) with two hits.
MASSENA 8, MALONE 6
Connor Terry, Brennin Snyder and Tad Eddy all finished with two hits for Massena (3-1, 2-1) in a Central Division win over the Huskies at Malone.
Cam Parras and Keegan McArdle added two-hit games for Malone (0-2).
GOUVERNEUR 12, OFA 0
Nolan Reed doubled twice for Gouverneur (2-1, 2-0) in a Central Division win over the Blue Devils at Ogdensburg.
Gabriel Wainwright added two hits for Gouverneur. It was the opening game for OFA.
LISBON 15, POTSDAM 12
Ben LaRock went 4-for-5 for the Golden Knights (2-1) in a nonleague win over Potsdam in Lisbon.
Isaac LaRock went 3-for-5.
Luke Brosell, John Duffy, Trevor Bates and Owen Miller led Potsdam (0-3) with two hits.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SALMON RIVER 25, HEUVELTON 2
Wynter Jock tallied six goals and added six assists as the Shamrocks defeated Heuvelton (1-3) in an NAC game in Fort Covington.
Joryan Adams scored five goals with five assists and Ariyah LaFrance scored five goals with three assists for the Shamrocks (4-0).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
MALONE 162, SALMON RIVER 33
Emma Hesseltine and Adyson King both won two events for the Huskies in the NAC opener at Malone.
Hesseltine won the 200 meters and the long jump and King won the 100 and 400.
Krissy Oakes won the 800, 1,600 and triple jump to lead Salmon River.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
MALONE 120, SALMON RIVER 76
Aiden Langdon won the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and triple jump for the Huskies in the opening NAC meet at Malone.
Cayde Lazore led Salmon River with wins in the 100, 200 and 400.
