MASSENA — Chris Marasco scored three goals and assisted on another as the Massena boys hockey team defeated Potsdam 11-0 in a Northern Athletic Conference Division I game Wednesday night.
Jake Smutz and Seth Collins each added a goal and two assists for the Red Raiders (8-6-1 overall, 6-2-1 division).
Owen Converse, Zach Barney, Connor Terry and Carter King all totaled one goal and one assist. Aronhiawaks Rice and Connor Tromboli also scored for Massena. Ben Rogers made 32 saves to shut out Potsdam (1-16, 1-8).
ST. LAWRENCE 9, TUPPER LAKE 1
Andrew Lamora supplied three goals as the Larries (8-8, 7-6) defeated the Lumberjacks in a Division II game in Brasher Falls.
Ashton Adams scored two goals with two assists and Collin Sirles also scored twice for the Larries.
Gabe Hornung and Kade Hayes scored the other goals for St. Lawrence Central.
Garrett Dewyea scored for the Lumberjacks (2-14-1, 1-10-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HEUVELTON 39, HERMON-DEKALB 28
Kate Cunningham finished with 13 points to send the Bulldogs past the Demons in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Bella Doyle added 10 points for Heuvelton (14-4, 9-2).
Hanna Gollinger scored 12 points for the Demons (13-5, 6-4).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 54, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 33
Hailey Marcellus tallied 20 points as the Yellowjackets defeated the Flyers in an East Division game in Madrid.
Grace Plumley scored 18 points with Natalia Pearson tossing in 10 for Madrid-Waddington (17-1, 10-0).
Kylee Kellison paced the Flyers (8-10, 5-5) with 10 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LISBON 88, ST. REGIS FALLS 60
Storm Walker tallied 26 points as the Golden Knights defeated the Saints in a nonleague game in Lisbon.
Cooper Rutherford scored 19 points and Noah Martin added 14 for Lisbon (10-9).
Caylob Boykin scored 25 points for the Saints (2-13) with Derek Prevost adding 19.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
POTSDAM, MALONE WIN TITLES
The Potsdam girls won their first Section 10 title since 1991, finishing with 127 points, in the championship meet at St. Lawrence University. Malone was second with 80 followed by Norwood-Norfolk with 79.
Malone took the boys title with 91 points and Canton was second with 70 with OFA one point back in third.
Potsdam won the girls 800-meter and 1,600 relays. Lindy Betrus won the long jump and triple jump.
Norwood-Norfolk won the girls 3,200 relay and added individual wins from Sharon Colbert (600, 1,000), Kylie Tebo (60 hurdles) and Maddie Dinneen (1,500).
Other individual winners for the girls included: Salmon River’s Makenna Manson (60, 300), Gouverneur’s Rikki Griffith (3,000), Malone’s Adeline Chodat (high jump) and OFA’s Luc Valcour (shot put).
Indian River’s Caleb Adams won the boys 60 and 300 and Rowan Marsell won the high jump. The Warriors also won the 800 relay.
Canton’s Nicholas Lyndaker won the 1,600 and 3,200. Teammates Hayden Bregg (600) and Max Finley (1,000) also won titles and the Golden Bears won the 3,200 relay.
Malone’s Aiden Langdon won the 60 hurdles and triple jump. OFA’s Trey LaBella won the long jump and Tupper Lake’s Nolan Savage won the shot put. Massena won the 1,600 relay.
