MASSENA — The Massena softball team rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Canton, 11-10, in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.
The win knocks Canton (10-2 overall, 7-1 division) a half-game behind Malone in the division standings.
Caitlyn Reed struck out 11 and added three hits for the Red Raiders (5-3).
Ainsley Cromie picked up three hits, including a home run. Kirsten Oliver and Jaylyn Cook also supplied three hits.
Lexi Huiatt and Hadleigh Thornton both led Canton with two hits.
OFA SWEEPS SALMON RIVER
Riley Hough struck out six and lined four hits in game two of a Central Division doubleheader as OFA produced 18-0 and 22-1 wins over the Shamrocks (0-7) in Ogdensburg.
Emily Farrand, Paige Pinkerton and Abigail Raven all picked up three hits in game one for the Blue Devils (6-4). Raven, Katherine Smith and Emma LeBeau supplied three hits in game two.
MALONE 24, POTSDAM 7
Ryleigh McCauley went 4-for-5 and drove in four runs as Malone (8-1) defeated the Sandstoners in a Central Division game at Potsdam.
Courtney Dumas added three hits for Malone. Karley Green led Potsdam (2-7, 1-7) with three hits.
HAMMOND 12, EDWARDS-KNOX 5
Avery Kenyon hit a three-run home run to help the Red Devils (7-2, 6-1) beat Edwards-Knox in a West Division game at Hammond.
Zoey Cunningham, Hailey Cunningham and Alyvia Crosby all tallied two hits for Hammond.
Lucy Frary led the Cougars (3-3) with two hits.
MORRISTOWN 3, HARRISVILLE 2
Rylie Showers hit a three-run home run in the first inning to send the Green Rockets (3-2) past Harrisville in a West Division game at Morristown.
Meg Kackison led the Pirates (2-8) with two hits, including a triple.
BASEBALL
MALONE 15, POTSDAM 5
Dominic St. Hilaire lined four hits and drove in six runs to send the Huskies past Potsdam (3-5, 2-5) in a Central Division game in Malone.
Logan Spaulding added three hits for Malone (3-4, 3-3).
BOYS LACROSSE
CANTON 15, OFA 10
Aiden Hoose led Canton (7-2, 7-1) with four goals and two assists in a Central Division win over the Blue Devils at Ogdensburg.
Colin Taylor and Nolan Bombard both supplied three goals for Canton and Daniel Mahoney scored two goals with three assists.
Tegan Frederick, Eli Bullock and Dylan Irvine all scored twice for OFA (2-4).
GIRLS LACROSSE
MASSENA 11, POTSDAM 8
Aryssa Hopps led Massena (7-2, 6-2) with six goals in an NAC win over the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
Sophie Compeau scored four goals for Potsdam (5-4, 5-3) and Kennedy Emerson added three goals.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
POTSDAM 78, MALONE 60
Skye Crocker won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters to send Potsdam (3-0) past the Huskies in an NAC meet at Malone.
Harlee Besio won the 100 and 200, and Ansen Herrick finished first in the long jump and shot put for Potsdam.
Jordan Hall won the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles for Malone (2-1).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
POTSDAM 78, MALONE 60
Luca Pecora won the 100, 400 hurdles and triple jump to send Potsdam (3-0) past the Huskies in an NAC meet in Malone.
Lindy Betrus (200, 400), Isabella Shatraw (1,500, 3,000) and Harlee Besio (100, 200) all won twice for Potsdam.
Madison Ansari led Malone (1-2) with wins in the high jump and shot put.
