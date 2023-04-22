MASSENA — Taylor Mitchell threw a two-hit shutout and struck out 11 to lead the Massena baseball team to a 6-0 win over Ogdensburg Free Academy in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Saturday.
Carter Firnstein doubled for the Red Raiders (1-2). OFA dropped to 0-3.
Riley Shepherd supplied four hits, including three doubles, to lead the Wildcats past Potsdam (1-2) in a Central Division game at Gouverneur.
Nolan Reed lined three hits and stole two bases for Gouverneur (1-1).
Brodie Burns also picked up three hits, including a triple.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 13, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Jack Bailey and Kaden Kingston supplied doubles to lead the Yellowjackets (2-1) past St. Lawrence Central (0-3) in an East Division game at Madrid.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 11, HEUVELTON 10
Reese Grant went 2-for-2 and stole two bases to lead the Flyers past Heuvelton (1-2) in a nonleague game in Norwood.
Howard Malone and Brock Cousineau doubled for the Flyers (3-0).
Cadey Wheat was the winning pitcher and picked up three hits, including a double and triple, to lead the Cougars (2-0) past Lisbon in a West Division game in Russell.
Rachel LaRock led Lisbon (0-2) with two hits.
