CHATEAUGAY — The Norwood-Norfolk girls basketball team used a strong second half to defeat Chateaugay, 31-30, in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Friday night.
The Flyers (7-3 overall, 7-1 division) outscored Chateaugay 19-9 in the second half. Kayly-Jaye Belmore led Norwood-Norfolk with 11 points.
Anna Bleakley scored 12 for Chateaugay (6-4, 6-3).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 44, ST. REGIS FALLS 36 (OT)
Anna Martin and Emma Russell both scored 17 points to lead the Panthers (2-10, 2-6) past St. Regis Falls in overtime in an East Division game at Brushton.
Kaitlyn Arcadi led the Saints (4-4, 3-2) with 19 points.
OFA 67, SALMON RIVER 16
Abigail Raven led the Blue Devils (7-4, 5-3) with 13 points in a Central Division win over Salmon River in Fort Covington.
Emily Farrand and Riley Hough both scored 12 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy and Gabrielle Morley added 10 points.
Kamea Thomas led the Shamrocks (3-10, 1-8) with 10 points.
POTSDAM 36, MORRISTOWN 25
Julia Basford scored 17 points to send Potsdam (2-9) past Morristown in a semifinal game of the Hermon-DeKalb Tournament at DeKalb Junction.
The host Demons beat Parishville-Hopkinton 68-28 in the other game.
Hailey Ward scored 12 points to lead the Green Rockets (1-10).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MALONE 77, GOUVERNEUR 58
Keegan Monette scored 23 points and Payton Poirier added 20 to lead the Huskies (10-3, 8-1) past Gouverneur in a Central Division game in Malone.
Brock Cox led the Wildcats (3-11, 1-7) with 20 points. Garret Leclair scored 14 points and Caden Storie added 11.
MASSENA 58, POTSDAM 47
Zach LaBarge supplied 14 points for the Red Raiders (6-8, 4-5) in a Central Division win over Potsdam at Massena.
Ethan Firnstein scored 12 points and Luke Greco added 11 for Massena, with Chris McGregor contributing 10.
Noah Dominy led Potsdam (0-12, 0-9) with 18 points and Francesco Polenta finished with 15.
OFA 93, SALMON RIVER 50
MeSean Johnson tallied 25 points as the Blue Devils (9-4, 9-0) defeated Salmon River in a Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
Jackson Jones scored 22 points and Trent Sargent added 20. Harry Powers tossed in 15 for OFA.
Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis led Salmon River (5-9, 2-7) with 24 points.
HERMON-DEKALB 64, HAMMOND 51
Zach Denesha finished with 23 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career to send Hermon-DeKalb (12-3, 7-1) past the Red Devils in a West Division contest in Hammond.
Adam Lynch scored 16 points and Connor Carrow added 11 for the Demons.
Nate Jewett scored 25 points for Hammond (1-10, 1-6) and Randy Durham added 13.
CHATEAUGAY 72, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 60
A 38-point effort from Walker Martin lifted Chateaugay (12-0, 9-0) past the Flyers in an East Division game at Norwood.
Jonah McDonald scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Chateaugay.
Cole Perretta scored 22 points for the Flyers (9-4, 4-4). Luke Allen scored 16 and Ryan Lashomb added 12.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 76, TUPPER LAKE 64
Burt Chevier finished with 23 points for the Panthers (3-9, 2-6) in an East Division win over Tupper Lake in Parishville.
Peyton Snell scored 21 points and Tanner Rosenbarker contributed 14, with Lawson Snell supplying 12.
Eli Kulzer led Tupper Lake (3-8, 2-6) with 20 points. Grant Godin scored 19 and Skyler Pickering tossed in 12.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 75, ST. REGIS FALLS 44
Justin Kennedy produced 17 points and Parker Bassett added 13 as Brushton-Moira (8-3, 5-2) beat the Saints in an East Division game at St. Regis Falls.
Cody Reuss scored 12 points for the Saints (2-8, 2-5) and Derek Provost added 10.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 62, COLTON-PIERREPONT 27
Brennan Harmer finished with 20 points for Madrid-Waddington (8-3, 5-1) in an East Division win over the Colts in Colton.
Kyle Stoner scored 15 points and Trent Lashua added 12.
Aiden Knight led the Colts (1-10, 1-6) with eight points.
BOYS HOCKEY
OFA 3, SALMON RIVER 2 (OT)
Jack Mills scored 3 minutes, 27 seconds into overtime to give the Blue Devils (7-4-1, 5-3) a win over Salmon River in a Division II game in Ogdensburg.
Karson LaRose scored two goals in the first period for OFA.
Kyler Johnson and Zach Durant scored for the Shamrocks (4-6, 2-4).
GIRLS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 3, CANTON 1
Karahkwenhawe White, Olivia Moulton and Rylee Garrow scored for the Shamrocks (15-0-2, 6-0-0) in an NAC win over Canton at Fort Covington.
Lucy DeCoteau scored for the Bears (1-13-1, 0-6-1).
