MASSENA — MeSean Johnson scored 18 points and helped the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys basketball team to a 66-35 win over Massena in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.
The Blue Devils (3-2 overall, 3-0 division) built a 29-11 lead by halftime.
Jackson Jones added 17 points for OFA.
Chris McGregor scored 13 points for Massena (2-3, 1-2) and Ethan Firnstein added 11.
ST. LAWRENCE 66, POTSDAM 31
Ethan LaRock finished with 21 points to lead the Larries past Potsdam (0-4, 0-3) in a Central Division game in Brasher Falls.
Ansen Weegar scored 14 points and Hayden Perkins added 11 for the Larries (2-2, 1-1).
HERMON-DEKALB 88, MORRISTOWN 36
Jay Carrow scored 36 points to send the Demons (4-0, 2-0) past Morristown in a West Division game at DeKalb Junction.
Zach Denesha added 22 points, with 21 coming on 3-point baskets.
Kade Marshall and Aaron Woodcock both scored nine points for Morristown (0-6, 0-3).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 67, TUPPER LAKE 59
Cole Perretta tallied 25 points to lead the Flyers (2-1, 1-1) past Tupper Lake in an East Division game at Norwood.
Nichalos Burke scored 15 points and Ryan Lashomb added 13 for Norwood-Norfolk. Eli Kulzer scored 18 points for the Lumberjacks (2-4, 1-2).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 55, HEUVELTON 49
Wayne Palmer supplied 16 points as the Panthers (3-2) defeated Heuvelton in a nonleague game at Brushton.
Justin Kennedy scored 15 for the Panthers. Braedan Free led Heuvelton (5-2) with 17 points and Jed Crayford tossed in 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CANTON 57, MALONE 46
An 18-point effort from Sarah Sieminski sent the Golden Bears (2-0) past Malone in a Central Division game at Canton.
Lexis Huiatt added 10 for Canton.
Madison Ansari led Malone (1-2) with 19 points and Leah Gallagher scored 13.
GOUVERNEUR 65, SALMON RIVER 10
Raelin Burns scored 14 points and Laney Smith and Shantall Sweet each added 13 to lead Gouverneur (4-0, 3-0) past the Shamrocks in an East Division game at Fort Covington.
Iohseriio Tabor grabbed nine rebounds for Salmon River (1-4, 0-3).
