OGDENSBURG — Kam Johnson, Nick Wells and Tyler Sovie scored goals to lead the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Canton in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
OFA improved to 3-2-1 overall and 2-1 in divisional play.
Owen Hall and Josh Aldous scored for Canton (2-5, 2-3).
SALMON RIVER 3, POTSDAM 0
Ethan Moulton made seven saves to lead Salmon River past Potsdam (2-4, 2-2) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Kade Cook, Canyon Laughing and Dylan Johnson scored for Salmon River (5-0, 4-0).
HEUVELTON 4, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Alex Lange scored three goals for the Bulldogs in a West Division win over the Cougars (1-3, 0-2) in Russell.
Tristan Young made two saves for Heuvelton (1-2-1, 1-1-1).
LISBON 1, HARRISVILLE 0
Miles Gendebien scored in the first half to send the Golden Knights (5-0-1, 3-0) past the Pirates in a West Division game in Harrisville.
Nolan Sullivan made 17 saves for the Pirates (4-4-1, 2-1-1).
MORRISTOWN 5, HERMON-DEKALB 3
Tristan Simmons helped Morristown (4-1, 2-1) come back from an early 2-1 deficit by scoring three goals in a West Division win in DeKalb Junction.
Aaron Woodcock scored twice for Morristown. Aiden Tehonica scored two goals and Kevin Joj added another for the Green Rockets (0-3, 0-2).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 6, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Jon Snell led Parishville-Hopkinton with three goals in an East Division win over Brushton-Moira (0-5) in Parishville.
Jack Snell, Noah Phippen and Rey Voisine added goals for the Panthers (5-3, 4-2). Daniel Dodds-Walters made one save for the shutout.
ST. LAWRENCE 1, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Harlee Hartson scored from Joey Perry in the seventh minute to send the Larries past the Flyers (1-3) in an East Division game in Norwood.
Andrew Lamora made six saves for the Larries (2-5, 2-3).
n In other games, Malone beat Gouverneur 5-1 in a Central Division game and Colton-Pierrepont shut out Chateaugay 3-0 in an East Division game.
GIRLS SOCCER
MADRID-WADDINGTON 1, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Alaina Armstrong made 14 saves as the Yellowjackets shut out the Saints (1-6, 1-5) in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Hailee Blair scored from Laney Tiernan in the second half for the Yellowjackets (2-1).
CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS SWEEP INVITATIONAL
Norwood-Norfolk’s boys and girls both took the team titles at an NAC invitational at Salmon River.
The boys won with 31 points. Malone was second with 56 and Canton third with 73.
The Flyer girls also scored 31 points. Gouverneur scored 47 points and Malone added 86.
Canton’s Nick Lyndaker won the boys race, followed by teammate Max Finley. Malone’s Watson Chodat was third and Dominic Fiacco finished fourth for Norwood-Norfolk.
Norwood-Norfolk’s Rachel Hewey won the girls race, followed by teammate Maddie Dinneen. Flyer Sharon Colbert finished in third.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Mattigan Porter scored 20 points, including six aces, and added 10 assists as the Golden Bears swept the Yellowjackets (1-3, 0-2) in a West Division match in Canton.
Riley Taylor scored 12 points and Ava Hoy added nine kills for Canton (4-0).
CHATEAUGAY 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Nevaya Adams picked up five kills as Chateaugay (3-1) defeated host Brushton-Moira 25-15, 25-13, 25-14 in an East Division match.
The Panthers fell to 0-3 and 0-2.
n In other volleyball matches, Gouverneur beat Clifton-Fine in four sets and Potsdam beat OFA in four sets. In girls swimming, St. Lawrence Central defeated Potsdam 115-55 at Potsdam.
