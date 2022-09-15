Oliver sparks Massena to soccer triumph

Sports roundup

MASSENA — Kristen Oliver scored three goals to lead the Massena girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Canton (3-3 overall, 3-1 division) in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game on Thursday.

Gabrielle Laughlin also scored for the Red Raiders (5-0) and Makayla Sunderland made two saves for the shutout.

