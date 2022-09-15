MASSENA — Kristen Oliver scored three goals to lead the Massena girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Canton (3-3 overall, 3-1 division) in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game on Thursday.
Gabrielle Laughlin also scored for the Red Raiders (5-0) and Makayla Sunderland made two saves for the shutout.
Ella Ramsdell scored on a penalty kick in the second half to lead the Blue Devils (1-4-1, 1-3) past Norwood-Norfolk in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Olivia Merrill made six saves to shut out the Flyers (0-6, 0-5).
POTSDAM 1, SALMON RIVER 0
Tayler LaBarge scored the only goal of the game on a pass from Izzy Shatraw in the 50th minute to send the Sandstoners past Salmon River (2-3, 1-3) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Emma Fields made three saves for Potsdam (5-1).
Addison King scored both goals for the Huskies (1-5, 1-3) in a win over Gouverneur in a Central Division contest in Malone.
Aurora Hayden scored for the Wildcats (4-3, 4-2).
CHATEAUGAY 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Kaelyn Morgan stopped 10 shots to send the Bulldogs past St. Lawrence Central (3-1-1) in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Liv Cook and Ali Johnston scored for Chateaugay (4-0).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 4, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Oliver Johnson supplied two goals for the Colts in an East Division win over Madrid-Waddington (1-3, 0-3) in South Colton.
Cody Francis and Eric Friedal both scored on penalty kicks for the Colts (3-1-1, 2-1). Harlee Besio made seven saves for the shutout.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 5, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1
Jon Snell supplied three goals as Parishville-Hopkinton (4-1, 4-0) defeated host Brushton-Moira in an East Division game.
Peyton Finen and Jude TenEyck also scored for the Panthers.
Edmund Collins scored for Brushton-Moira (1-2, 0-2).
CHATEAUGAY 4, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Two goals from Tyson Beaudin led Chateaugay (3-1, 2-1) past the Larries in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Ethan Cook and Brandon Leonard also scored for the Bulldogs.
Jacob Evans and Andrew LaMora scored for the Larries (1-3, 1-2).
Ava Hoy led the Golden Bears with 13 kills in a 25-11, 25-14, 25-23 sweep of Clifton-Fine (0-3) in a West Division match in Canton.
Katie Metcalf scored 13 points for Canton (3-0).
Katelyn Benham scored 17 points and added 24 assists for Massena (2-1) in a 22-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 20-18 loss to the Huskies (4-0) in an East Division match in Malone.
