HARRISVILLE — An 8-0 nonleague win over Gouverneur gave Harrisville coach Rick Bearor his 400th career victory in Northern Athletic Conference boys soccer Thursday.
Bearor, who is in his 40th season leading the Pirates (7-3-1 overall), is now six wins shy of former Canton coach Roger Dusharm’s Section 10 record of 406 career victories. Bearor was inducted into the NYSPHSAA Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame in 2011.
Nolan Parro led Harrisville with two goals and one assist. Ryan Spender scored a goal and assisted on two. Aiden Benzel, Zach Palmer, Keith Rose and Damian Harrington added goals.
Nate Woodward and Nick Kobylanski combined for five saves to shut out the Wildcats (0-9).
CHATEAUGAY 3, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Jonah McDonald tallied two goals as the Bulldogs defeated Colton-Pierrepont (6-3, 5-3) in an East Division game at South Colton.
Kole Peterson also scored for Chateaugay (7-2-1, 6-1-1) and Carson Richards made one save for the shutout.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 4, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Caleb Knowles made seven saves to lead the Panthers past St. Regis Falls (0-10, 0-9) in an East Division game at Parishville.
Peyton Snell scored twice for the Panthers (8-2, 8-1) and Brendan Phippen and Indigo Pease also added goals.
ST. LAWRENCE 1, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Evan Smith scored on a pass from Hunter White in the third minute and that held up as St. Lawrence Central defeated the Flyers (1-10, 1-9) in an East Division game in Norwood.
Tommy Storrin made two saves for the Larries (4-6-1, 4-5-1).
HAMMOND 3, EDWARDS-KNOX 2
Cooper Bennett scored two goals and assisted on another for the Red Devils (5-6, 4-4) in a West Division win over Edwards-Knox at Hammond.
Dawson Simons also scored for Hammond.
Kane VanBrocklin and Tyler Scott scored for the Cougars (5-7, 3-6).
LISBON 2, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Griffin Walker scored in the 68th minute as Lisbon (10-0, 8-0) defeated the Demons in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Marcellus Jordan also scored for Lisbon and Kevin Joj scored for the Demons (5-6, 3-5).
MORRISTOWN 1, HEUVELTON 0
Kade Marshall made 10 saves to lead Morristown past the Bulldogs (3-9, 1-7) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Tristan Simmons scored on a penalty shot with 66 seconds remaining for the Green Rockets (5-4, 4-4).
SALMON RIVER 2, POTSDAM 1 (OT)
Tim Cook Jr. assisted on the tying goal and scored the winning goal in overtime to send Salmon River (8-4, 5-2) past the Sandstoners in a Central Division game at Potsdam.
Clayton Jones scored the other goal for Salmon River. Danner Dorothy scored for Potsdam (3-7, 0-6).
MASSENA 1, CANTON 1 (OT)
Luke von Borstel scored in the 48th minute to give the Red Raiders (1-4-2, 1-3-2) a tie with Canton in a Central Division game in Massena.
Nicholas Estabrooks scored in the 11th minute for Canton (5-4-2, 3-2-2).
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Sydney Lorenc supplied seven kills to help Canton (5-3) to a 25-21, 25-10, 26-24 win over the Panthers in a nonleague match in Brushton.
Kelsea Whittier added 12 assists for Canton. Jayden Cartier scored seven points for the Panthers (0-10).
MASSENA 3, GOUVERNEUR 0
Tsiakoseriio David scored 19 points as Massena produced a 25-16, 25-7, 25-17 sweep of the Wildcats (1-7) in a nonleague match in Gouverneur.
Anna Thompson scored 17 points and Delany Durant added 11 points and eight kills for Massena (7-2).
