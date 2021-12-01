MADRID — Grace Plumley led the Madrid-Waddington girls basketball team with 17 points in a 55-27 victory over Colton-Pierrepont in a semifinal of the Jessie Chamberlain Tournament on Thursday.
It was also a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game.
Madrid-Waddington (2-0) will face Heuvelton in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Colts (1-1) will play Edwards-Knox in the consolation game at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Lily LaMere scored 11 points and Natalie Pearson added 10. Isabelle Vaccaro led the Colts with 12 points.
HEUVELTON 39, EDWARDS-KNOX 26
Bella Doyle led the Bulldogs (1-2, 1-0) with 11 points in the other semifinal. It was also a West Division game.
Lily Lottie led the Cougars (0-1) with 10 points.
SALMON RIVER 48, TUPPER LAKE 17
Lindsay Martin scored 14 points to lead Salmon River (1-1) past Tupper Lake in a nonleague game in Tupper Lake.
Skyla Ransom added 10 points for the Shamrocks (1-1).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 35, SARANAC LAKE 21
Emma Russell finished with 12 points to send Brushton-Moira past Saranac Lake in the nonleague opener for both teams in Saranac Lake.
Kyla Phelan added nine points for the Panthers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MALONE 67, BEEKMANTOWN 56
Jace Hammond tallied 28 points as Malone defeated Beekmantown in the nonleague opener for each team, at Beekmantown.
Evan Miller scored 16 for Malone and Evan Dumas added 10 points.
HARRISVILLE 68, HEUVELTON 45
Tanner Sullivan and Will Taylor both scored 21 points to send Harrisville past Heuvelton in the West Division and season opener for both teams in Heuvelton.
Tucker Kelly scored 16 points for Harrisville. Nathan Mashaw led Heuvelton with 34 points.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 3, ISLANDERS 2
Sophia Prentice scored with 10.1 seconds left to lead the Red Raiders past the host Islanders in the Section 10 opener for both teams in Alexandria Bay.
Prentice also scored earlier in the game and Brooke Terry added another goal for the Red Raiders.
Jaylen Castro scored both goals for the Islanders.
MALONE 2, PLATTSBURGH 0
Gina Norcross stopped nine shots to send the Huskies past the Hornets in the Section 7 opener for each team in Malone.
Taytum Cook-Francis and Vail St. Hilaire scored for Malone.
BOYS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 12, TUPPER LAKE 2
Tyler Berkman scored 10 points, with two goals and eight assists, as Potsdam defeated Tupper Lake in the Northern Athletic Conference opener in Tupper Lake.
Cooper Grant scored three goals with two assists. John Duffy supplied two goals and three assists, and Brodie Hughes added two goals and two assists for Potsdam.
Tyler Scott, Jaxon Bernard and William Sullivan also scored for the Sandstoners.
Jack Desmarais and Griffin Shoheen scored for Tupper Lake.
OFA 6, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Chase Jacobs scored twice to send the Blue Devils past the Larries in a Division II game in Ogdensburg.
Landin McDonald, Drew Costello, Tyler Sovie and Nate Wood also scored for the Blue Devils.
Kade Hayes scored for the Larries.
