GOUVERNEUR — Goals from Luca Pecora and Kennedy Emerson helped the Potsdam girls soccer team pick up a 2-1 win over Gouverneur in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Wednesday.
The victory gave the Sandstoners (10-3-3 overall, 10-1-3 division) the Central Division championship. Had Gouverneur (10-4-1, 9-4-1) won it could have forced a three-way tie for first with Potsdam and Canton.
Tori Salisbury scored for the Wildcats.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2, COLTON-PIERREPONT 1
Anna Nelson scored in the 71st minute to give the Flyers (7-5-2) a win over the Colts in an East Division game in South Colton.
Kayle-Jaye Belmore scored in the 49th minute for Norwood-Norfolk. Abeni Payne scored in the 66th minute for the Colts (5-11, 4-10).
HARRISVILLE 0, MORRISTOWN 0 (OT)
Maegan Kackinson stopped 12 shots to help the Pirates (4-8-3, 4-6-2) to a scoreless tie with the Green Rockets in a West Division game in Morristown.
Emma Showers made 11 saves for the Green Rockets (3-9-4, 2-8-2).
BOYS SOCCER
MASSENA 1, POTSDAM 0
Shea Scully scored off a pass from Nicholas Morrell in the 54th minute to send the Red Raiders past the Sandstoners (6-10, 1-9) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Ryan Herrick made six saves for Massena (3-7-4, 2-6-3).
HARRISVILLE 3, MORRISTOWN 2
Nolan Parow scored twice in the second half to lead the Pirates (11-4-1, 9-3) past the Green Rockets in a West Division game in Harrisville.
Ryan Spencer also scored for Harrisville. Jonathan Leeson and Tristan Simmons scored for Morristown (8-7, 5-6).
VOLLEYBALL
MASSENA 3, OFA 0
Abby Benham and Anna Thompson combined for 11 kills to lead the Red Raiders (11-3) to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 sweep of the Blue Devils (11-3) in a nonleague match in Massena.
GIRLS SWIMMING
MALONE 58, SALMON RIVER 33
Leah Gallagher won two race to lead Malone past the Shamrocks (0-8) in an NAC meet in Fort Covington.
Gallagher won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke for the Huskies (8-2, 8-1).
